Grief-Stricken Clint Eastwood, 94, Sparks Health Fears After Death of Long-Term Partner Christina Sandera
Heartbroken Clint Eastwood is at the centre of health fears after the death of his longtime love Christina Sandera.
The former Dirty Harry hunk, 94, had already been spiraling downward in recent years – but RadarOnline.com can reveal he is said to have taken a turn for the worse since his 61-year-old companion, who he had been dating for a decade, passed away last week.
A source said: “Clint has deteriorated in recent years to the point where it’s beyond hiding.
“He’s lost weight, he’s frail and gaunt, and he can’t walk without a noticeable hunchback. Getting around comes with a lot of effort and struggle.”
The former big screen stud was last seen in public last month at his youngest daughter Morgan’s wedding.
Another of Eastwood’s daughters, Kathryn, danced with the notoriously private five-time Oscar winner and posted the video to Instagram.
Gone was the star’s impeccably coiffed hair and clean-shaven face, replaced instead with a scruffy beard and unkempt wisps of white hair, as RadarOnline.com was first to reveal.
Eastwood, whose eight children have six different mothers, had only recently marked more than 10 years with Sandera, a former hotel hostess at his Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Camel, California, where she worked as a hostess.
A source said: “Clint and Christina had such a love for each other after more than a decade together that few people share.
“We just hope Clint realizes Christina wasn’t his whole way of life, and he doesn’t become even more of a recluse than he already is.”
When Sandera passed, Eastwood released a statement, saying: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”
It was not revealed what caused her death.
The couple started dating in 2014. Prior to that relationship, Eastwood was with longtime partner Sandra Locke for 13 years.
Locke passed away from cancer in November 2018 at the age of 74, several years after the couple separated.
Sandera’s death marks the third of Eastwood’s lovers to have passed away in the last six years.
Actress and dancer Roxanne Tunis, with whom he had a torrid 14-year affair, also died in 2023 at age 93.
A friend downplayed the health concerns and told this outlet although Eastwood is in the twilight years of his life, he simply feels no pressure to impress anyone with his appearance.
The pal revealed: “A lot of folks say Clint is almost unrecognizable … but Clint, in his usual manner, says that’s their problem, not his.
“He’s still running around after his grandkids and playing an occasional game of golf. Clint is living the golden years of his life on his own terms.’
Eastwood married twice, first to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984, and then to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996-2014.
One insider confided: “Clint just doesn’t seem like himself anymore, and he’s got his friends and family concerned.
“The amount of time he chooses to spend in his house in Carmel and cut off from the outside world is worrying.
“We hope if he is able to find some hobbies or a new passion that could take his mind off the effects of old age, illness, and Christina, he might feel productive again. But he just doesn’t have that usual get-up-and-go.”
Added the insider: “Acting and Christina were two of his biggest passions in life, and now they’re both gone.”