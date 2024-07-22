Biden ‘Really P---ed Off’: Inside the ‘Abrupt End’ That ‘Blindsided’ Campaign Staff… and the Brutal Revelation That Forced President to Drop Political ‘Bomb’

Despite its seeming inevitability, Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race still came as a shock – especially to his dedicated campaign staffers, who were blindsided by the abrupt end of the president's bid for re-election.

Isolated at his $3.4 vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware while recovering from COVID, surrounded only by a shrinking inner circle made up of first lady Jill Biden and longtime advisors Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, Mike Donilon, and Steve Ricchetti, the 81-year-old POTUS made the call on Saturday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Biden was “really pissed off” by the betrayal of friends and allies within the Democratic party who had abandoned him, calling for him to step aside in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, and determined to stay in the fight – until Donilon and Ricchetti confronted him with the cold hard facts of new internal polling data showing that he could no longer beat Trump.