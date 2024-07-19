JOE WON'T GO: Biden Family Furiously Deny They Are Plotting His Exit Strategy From White House Race – 'He's In it To Win It!'

Dan Kanninen, who serves as the battleground states director for Biden, said he won't "sugar coat the state of the race: we have our work cut out for us to win this November".

However, he emphasized that the president is "in it to win it".

"He's the presumptive nominee, there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee. It is high past time we stop fighting one another. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump."