JOE WON'T GO: Biden Family Furiously Deny They Are Plotting His Exit Strategy From White House Race – 'He's In it To Win It!'

Photo of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris joining hands.
Source: MEGA

The White House confirmed Joe Biden's campaign wasn't over.

By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden's campaign is alive and well.

Following rumors that the 81-year-old was planning on stepping down from his bid for a second term as soon as this weekend, White House spokesman Andrew Bates firmly denied there was any exit strategy in place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photo of Joe Biden at a podium.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden's ability to win the 2024 election was questioned after his June debate performance.

Bates said: "That is not happening, period. The individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team – and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith."

His words were echoed by Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon, who claimed he was "absolutely" still in the race and will be returning to his regularly scheduled rallies after he is finished isolating from Covid symptoms.

Joe Biden at the White House.
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden is in the race to win, according to battleground states director Dan Kanninen.

Dan Kanninen, who serves as the battleground states director for Biden, said he won't "sugar coat the state of the race: we have our work cut out for us to win this November".

However, he emphasized that the president is "in it to win it".

"He's the presumptive nominee, there is no plan for an alternative nominee. In a few short weeks, Joe Biden will be the official nominee. It is high past time we stop fighting one another. The only person who wins when we fight is Donald Trump."

Joe Biden
white house denies joe biden ditching campaign
Source: MEGA

President Joe Biden warned of Donald Trump 'dark vision for the future' and pledged to return to the campaign trail.

On Friday, July 19, President Biden also released a statement confirming he is looking forward to getting "back on the campaign trail" in order to expose the "threat of Trump's Project 2025 agenda."

He added: "Donald Trump's dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans ... The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden tested positive for Covid earlier this week. This forced him to cancel immediate campaign events and fly home to Delaware where he is expected to self-isolate according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

That same day, it was rumored he would be ending his campaign after he told BET News correspondent Ed Gordon he'd consider stepping down if there was "some medical condition that emerged".

Biden said: “When I originally ran, you may remember, Ed, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate, and I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just pass it on to someone else. But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided.”

