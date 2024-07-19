BOB’S HEALTH SECRETS: Fears Newhart Killed by Chain Smoking and How He Cheated Death TWICE – Chronic Bleeding and Choking!

Smoking and choking: Bob Newhart managed to cheat death TWICE before he was finally taken from us.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that the comedy legend, who has now passed away at 94 following “a series of short illnesses”, almost didn’t make it to his 60s.

In 1985, the deadpan funnyman checked into a hospital after his nose started bleeding – and kept bleeding.

As he wrote in his 2006 memoir I Shouldn’t Even Be Doing This! and Other Things That Strike Me as Funny: “My realization about the evils of nicotine came one summer day in 1985 when I developed a nosebleed that just wouldn't stop.”