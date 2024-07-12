The End? Beach Boys Icon Brian Wilson, 82, Is Placed ‘Under Full Time Medical Care’ Amid Worsening Dementia Battle
Beloved Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson is suffering an ongoing health crisis, with new court documents backing up fears these are his final days as his battle with dementia worsens.
In a fresh filing submitted this week by the music legend’s two conservators, they explained Wilson, 82, is currently receiving “full time” care amid his struggle with the debilitating neurological syndrome.
The conservators revealed: “[Wilson] has full time care at his personal residence, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”
The famed Beach Boys co-founder’s battle with dementia has grown so fierce that Wilson – who resides in a $9 million and nearly 10,000 square-foot Beverly Hills mansion – requires “three full time caregivers living at his house” as he cannot “live anywhere other than his personal residence.”
The musician’s conservators wrote this week: “[Wilson] has 3 full time caregivers living at his house. The caregivers have been working for [Wilson] for many years, well before the commencement of these conservatorship proceedings.
“Conservators have also hired 3 nurses to assist Brian at his house. The 3 nurses have rotating schedules such that there is always a nurse at the house to care for [Wilson].
“With these measures in place, there is no plan or need for [Wilson] to live anywhere other than his personal residence.”
The Beach Boys bass guitarist’s family first filed a petition in February to place Wilson under a conservatorship following the death of his wife of 28 years Melinda one month before.
Wilson’s family filed to appoint the rocker’s manager LeeAnn Hard, as well as another individual named Jean Sievers, as conservators.
Wilson’s loved ones explained their conservatorship decision earlier this year, saying: “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”
They continued: “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”
A court-appointed lawyer later met with Wilson after the Wilson family’s initial conservatorship petition.
The Los Angeles lawyer then submitted a report to the court and said the Beach Boy was “mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments.”
The lawyer reported at the time: “[Wilson] uses a walker to get around, but only with the help of one of his caretakers who steadies him and helps him get into and out of the walker.”
The lawyer also wrote that Wilson remained “well oriented as to person, place and time, acknowledging and responding to his name, providing me with his date of birth, the time of day, and the current date, but was unable to give me the names of his children other than the names of the two daughters who live with him.”
A judge ultimately signed off on the petition to place Wilson under a conservatorship in May.
