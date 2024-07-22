CNN Begs Judge to Block Military Vet’s Bid to Depose Star Jake Tapper – In Billion Dollar Defamation Battle

CNN has begged a judge to block a military vet's bid to depose Jake Tapper in a billion dollar defamation war against the network.

According to court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com , lawyers for the supposed worldwide leader in news asked for a protective order to prevent Zachary Young, a decorated former U.S. Navy member, from deposing star anchor Tapper, the cable giant’s lead DC anchor and chief Washington correspondent.

A desperate CNN has asked a Florida judge to sensationally block Jake Tapper from being interrogated about his involvement in a controversial story the embattled network aired – which alleged a military veteran ran a black market of people smuggling after America’s botched withdrawal in Afghanistan .

Tapper and CNN correspondent Alex Marquardt are accused of defaming Zachary Young during a 2021 segment about the U.S. Navy vet.

But CNN, whose ratings have hit a two decade low , told the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida there was “no basis” whatsoever “to depose Tapper” in a filing on July 17.

Tapper aired a segment in 2021 on his program The Lead With Jake Tapper linking Young to black market operations and the exploitation of individuals trapped in Afghanistan.

CNN's legal team also accused lawyers for Young and his security consultancy company, Nemex Enterprises Inc., of missing the deadline to interview 55-year-old Tapper as part of the lawsuit claiming CNN acted with malicious intent when it defamed both parties .

They said doing so would cause “annoyance and embarrassment” to Tapper while “providing little useful information.”

Alex Marquardt even quipped to a colleague “it’s your funeral bucko” — a reference to Young — before the story went to air.

As RadarOnline.com reported , secret and expletive-laden correspondence between CNN staffers are at the center of the courtroom fight, with text messages revealing individuals called Young a “s---bag” and “a------” — while conceding the story was “very much not ready for prime time” and was “full of holes like Swiss cheese.”

Lawyers for CNN said in a motion: “Plaintiffs did not attempt to depose Tapper during the fact-discovery period, which closed on January 15, 2024.

“The closest they came to doing so was in May 2023, roughly eight months before discovery closed, when their counsel briefly raised the issue of deposing Tapper. In response, counsel for CNN stated: ‘In that regard, please tell me the relevance of any testimony of [a former CNN employee] or Mr. Tapper as there is nothing in the record in this case to suggest that either has any information pertinent to this matter.’

“Plaintiffs did not pursue the issue of deposing Tapper any further during the fact-discovery period.

“More than a year later, on June 26, 2024, counsel for Plaintiffs suddenly emailed CNN’s counsel seeking dates for Tapper’s deposition, ostensibly in connection with financial-worth discovery.”