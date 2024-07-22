Where Was Ben Affleck on J Lo’s Birthday? – Actor AWOL as She Kicks Off 55th Celebrations With Lavish ‘Bridgerton’-Themed Bash
Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight as his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a big Bridgerton bash.
J Lo kicked off the festivities in the Hamptons on Saturday with a party inspired by Netflix's Regency-era historical romance series, where guests dressed to the nines in period-appropriate ballroom attire were greeted at the front gate by an impressive horse-drawn carriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The fun continued on Sunday, when the Hustlers star hosted a hearty Italian lunch at Arthur & Sons, dining on fried calamari, salads, chicken parm, pasta, salmon, and lobster benedict with family and friends including her longtime manager Benny Medina, her kids Max and Emme, and her sister Lynda.
Lopez and Affleck, who officially tied the knot in summer 2022 after calling off their first engagement decades earlier, have been spending time apart as rumors of an impending divorce continue to swirl around them.
Affleck has been staying in a Brentwood rental home near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and moved the last of his belongings out of their marital mansion while Lopez was away on a solo vacation to Europe at the end of June.
The one-time power couple recently put the house they shared, which they purchased for a whopping $60.85 million just a year ago, back on the market and have already started selling off the collection of artwork inside it.
- Ben Affleck Only Wearing Wedding Band as He’s 'Petrified' J.Lo Will Destroy Him in Divorce War If He Announces Split by Taking It Off
- Jennifer Lopez's Transformation Explained in 26 Clicks: From Bronx Beauty to Hollywood Glam
- No Bad Blood: Jennifer Lopez Steps Out With Stepdaughter Violet Affleck in the Hamptons Amid Ben Marriage 'Divorce' Drama
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
They have allegedly begun "talking to lawyers" about dissolving their joint business ventures and even spent their second anniversary apart – and on opposite coasts, with Affleck spotted in Los Angeles on July 16 while Lopez remained on vacation in the Hamptons.
They are still family, though, and Lopez was seen enjoying some quality time with her 18-year-old stepdaughter Violet Affleck last week, visiting the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show in New York before hitting a local ice cream shop.
Even if they haven't been photographed together in over a month, Affleck and Lopez have still occasionally been wearing their wedding rings – although a source recently claimed that that's only because she insisted on it, and he's terrified she’ll destroy him in a divorce war if he goes against her wishes by taking it off!