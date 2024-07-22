Where Was Ben Affleck on J Lo’s Birthday? – Actor AWOL as She Kicks Off 55th Celebrations With Lavish ‘Bridgerton’-Themed Bash

Ben Affleck was nowhere in sight as his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday with a big Bridgerton bash.

J Lo kicked off the festivities in the Hamptons on Saturday with a party inspired by Netflix's Regency-era historical romance series, where guests dressed to the nines in period-appropriate ballroom attire were greeted at the front gate by an impressive horse-drawn carriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The fun continued on Sunday, when the Hustlers star hosted a hearty Italian lunch at Arthur & Sons, dining on fried calamari, salads, chicken parm, pasta, salmon, and lobster benedict with family and friends including her longtime manager Benny Medina, her kids Max and Emme, and her sister Lynda.