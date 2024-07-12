Jill Biden's Grudge Against Kamala Harris: Power-Hungry First Lady's ‘Hatred’ Runs Deep, It’s Revealed
The relationship between First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged as a significant factor in the pressure on President Joe Biden to step down before the 2024 election.
What started as a contentious primary battle has escalated into a deep-seated animosity that is now influencing crucial political decisions.
The friction between Jill and Kamala dates back to the 2020 Democratic primary debates, during which the former California senator criticized Joe's stance on mandatory busing for school desegregation, implying that he harbored racist views.
This confrontation provoked a strong reaction from Jill, who reportedly expressed her disdain in no uncertain terms.
“Go f- yourself,” the first lady allegedly said during a conference call with supporters, venting her frustration over Harris's comments.
According to one insider, the lingering tension between Jill and Kamala was the reason she never wanted the primary rival to be her husband's number two in the first place.
They said, "Jill was trying to stop Kamala joining the Biden ticket in 2020. She has hated her ever since the school bus thing."
"But she bit her tongue because Biden boxed himself into a corner by saying he would pick a black woman for his running mate."
Insiders reveal that Jill's profound influence on President Biden would very likely guide the commander-in-chief in his decision-making.
According to political insiders, her resistance to the idea of her husband stepping down stems from the overarching desire to maintain control over his political legacy.
Even as pressure mounts for Biden to relinquish his candidacy, Jill's unwavering determination to keep Harris out of the presidency remains a dominant force in the background.
Eighteen House Democrats — three of them after Biden’s ‘big boy’ press conference at the NATO summit — and one Senator have now called on the president to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House against former President Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, Hollywood star and, until now, staunch Biden supporter George Clooney added his voice to the growing number of high-profile voices calling for the president to step down.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Clooney, who co-hosted a fundraiser that netted $28 million for Biden's campaign in June, penned a damning New York Times op-ed in which he claimed that it was time for Biden to go.
He wrote, "I love Joe Biden. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years he's won many of the battles he's faced."
"But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F-ing deal' Biden of 2010," he continued. "He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."
The Daily Mail provided quotes and sources used in this article.