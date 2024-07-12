Diddy Made Death Threat to Magazine Editor, Taunted 'Vibe' Boss She'd End Up 'Dead in the Trunk of a Car'

In 1997, Smith was thrust into a professional nightmare with Combs during preparations for Vibe’s December 1997/January 1998 double issue.

Smith recalled Combs’ insistence on seeing the magazine covers before publication — an unusual request that she refused.

Smith recounted: "It wasn’t our policy to show covers before publication. When I told him no, he threatened me, saying he would see me ‘dead in the trunk of a car.’”

Despite her request that Combs retract the threat, he allegedly responded, "I know where you are right now. Right on Lexington.”