Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Voletta Wallace Wants to 'Slap the Daylights Out' of Diddy: 'I'm Praying for Cassie'

Source: MEGA

"I liked him. I didn't want to believe all the awful things, but I'm so ashamed and embarrassed."

May 30 2024, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

The late Notorious B.I.G.'s mom, Voletta Wallace, revealed she was horrified to learn the damning allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Voletta said the recent exposé detailing his alleged longtime abusive behavior and the recently-surfaced surveillance footage of Diddy physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 made her "sick to my stomach."

Source: MEGA

The "Hypnotize" rapper was a Bad Boy artist.

"I'm praying for Cassie. I'm praying for his mother. I don't want to believe the things that I've heard, but I've seen [the hotel video]," she said. "I pray that he apologizes to her."

CNN published the shocking video that showed him grabbing, shoving and kicking Ventura during a dispute in a Los Angeles hotel that was previously detailed in her lawsuit.

As we previously reported, Diddy did issue a public apology but did not name Cassie, which sources said was due to an NDA they signed as part of their settlement in Nov. 2023.

Source: MEGA

"I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that," Voletta declared, revealing her perception of him has changed.

One part of the Rolling Stone report on Combs revealed that former Bad Boy partner and president Kirk Burrowes claimed the mogul felt slighted when Tupac Shakur and Biggie built a rapport.

Source: MEGA

The "Hypnotize" rapper was a Bad Boy artist, while Shakur was signed to Death Row Records.

It was claimed that Biggie was considering leaving Bad Boy shortly before he died. "I know for a fact [because] he told me that," hip-hop photographer Monique Bunn said.

Combs is currently weathering a number of sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuits against him, for which he has denied wrongdoing.

Source: MEGA

As we previously reported, his mansions in Los Angeles and Miami were raided in March as part of an ongoing Homeland Security investigation.

In yet another update, it was claimed that federal investigators are preparing to bring Diddy's accusers before a federal grand jury, indicating that the U.S. Justice Department could be working toward seeking an indictment of the music mogul.

Sources claimed that federal agents are in possession of video taken inside Combs' homes, possibly grabbed during the raids, and have been "contacting people that they've found on the tapes."

