Scott Peterson faced a new hurdle this week in his bid to be retried for the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, after claiming that new evidence proved he was innocent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Peterson has been in prison serving a life sentence without parole since his conviction in 2004 for the killings of Laci, 27, and their unborn son, Conner. Laci was eight months pregnant when she was killed, and the local medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death due to the condition of her body when it was found in San Francisco Bay, a mile away from her son's fetus.