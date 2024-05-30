A woman reportedly shoved her breasts in the face of an anti-Trumper outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial.

Ahead of the bombshell guilty verdict announced Thursday afternoon, clashing protests erupted outside the Manhattan courthouse. Police had to intervene when tensions escalated between a small group of Biden supporters and a larger pro-Trump gathering.

As anticipation over Donald Trump's hush money trial verdict drew a frenzied crowd to the streets of New York City , one MAGA supporter decided it was a good time to flash her breasts at Joe Biden supporters who were being hauled off by police, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Trump supporter ripped up the sign as others slung insults at the anti-Trumpers, yelling, "Knock her down!" and "You're a disgrace!"

In a video of the chaos shared by Daily Mail , a woman in a red "Make America Great Again" hat could be seen snatching a sign from the hands of a woman wearing a black shirt with the message, "Trump lies all the time."

The anti-Trumpers were quietly marching through the crowd carrying signs that read, "Trump's trials have just begun," and "Trump is the definition of Depravity," as the MAGA supporters slung insults at them.

After the pro-Trump woman ripped more signs from the silent counter-protester, an NYPD officer finally stepped in and broke up the fight. But even after the officer intervened, a man from the pro-Trump crowd could be heard yelling, "I'll beat the sh-- out of you!"

As police led the anti-Trumpers from the scene, Daily Mail reported that the MAGA hat-wearer exposed her breasts and shoved them in one of the demonstrator's faces.

The outlet also reported that a second fight broke out soon afterward, leading to an anti-Trump protester claiming he was assaulted before being taken away by police. It was unclear whether any arrests were made, or if officers were just trying to separate the dueling groups.