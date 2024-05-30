Trump Fan Smothers Pro-Biden Rival With Her Exposed Chest in Frenzied New York Crowd Ahead of Bombshell Guilty Verdict
As anticipation over Donald Trump's hush money trial verdict drew a frenzied crowd to the streets of New York City, one MAGA supporter decided it was a good time to flash her breasts at Joe Biden supporters who were being hauled off by police, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ahead of the bombshell guilty verdict announced Thursday afternoon, clashing protests erupted outside the Manhattan courthouse. Police had to intervene when tensions escalated between a small group of Biden supporters and a larger pro-Trump gathering.
The anti-Trumpers were quietly marching through the crowd carrying signs that read, "Trump's trials have just begun," and "Trump is the definition of Depravity," as the MAGA supporters slung insults at them.
In a video of the chaos shared by Daily Mail, a woman in a red "Make America Great Again" hat could be seen snatching a sign from the hands of a woman wearing a black shirt with the message, "Trump lies all the time."
The Trump supporter ripped up the sign as others slung insults at the anti-Trumpers, yelling, "Knock her down!" and "You're a disgrace!"
After the pro-Trump woman ripped more signs from the silent counter-protester, an NYPD officer finally stepped in and broke up the fight. But even after the officer intervened, a man from the pro-Trump crowd could be heard yelling, "I'll beat the sh-- out of you!"
As police led the anti-Trumpers from the scene, Daily Mail reported that the MAGA hat-wearer exposed her breasts and shoved them in one of the demonstrator's faces.
The outlet also reported that a second fight broke out soon afterward, leading to an anti-Trump protester claiming he was assaulted before being taken away by police. It was unclear whether any arrests were made, or if officers were just trying to separate the dueling groups.
After two full days of deliberation, the 12-person jury delivered the explosive verdict Thursday afternoon, finding the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business documents to make a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was a key witness in the trial and testified that he facilitated the payments in an effort to keep the news about an affair Trump had with Daniels from the public. The move defrauded voters ahead of the 2016 election, the court said.
Moments after becoming the first president in United States history to be convicted of a crime, Trump broke his silence, attacking Judge Juan Merchan and repeating his familiar gripes about the "rigged trial" that he claimed was orchestrated by President Joe Biden.