Gangster Keffe D — Who Confessed to Role in Tupac Murder — Reportedly Could ‘Have Information’ About Biggie Small’s Murder
The Compton gangster who admitted to being in the Cadillac with three other passengers when his nephew allegedly opened fire on Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight may also have information regarding the murder of Biggie Smalls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Keffe D — whose real name is Duane Davis — brazenly told all about the night Tupac was gunned down in his self-published book titled COMPTON STREET LEGEND, in which he pinned his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the triggerman.
Now, an insider who claimed they spoke directly to Keffe D claimed the West Coast gangbanger was with Tupac's rap rival Biggie moments before he was fatally shot four times in a drive-by in Los Angeles just six months later in March 1997.
Keffe D's story allegedly goes like this — he was reportedly invited to "chill" with Biggie and Bad Boy Records boss Puff Daddy at The Petersen Auto Museum in Miracle Mile on March 9.
The 60-year-old allegedly insisted he had nothing to do with Biggie's assassination but claimed he gave Puffy a heads-up that rival gangs were outside the Petersen that night.
Keffe has allegedly also told associates he "his knowledge and information of suspicious characters at the party, who have never spoken to police or FBI."
But an insider told The U.S. Sun that "Keefe says he knows all about the night Biggie got offed.
"He says he has the full down low on how things went down and has his feelings who was responsible for pulling the trigger.
"There were people inside the party who he believes helped 'set up' the assassination keeping tabs on Biggie.
"People in those criminal communities knew he was there, and others were in awe of him being friendly with Biggie.
"He says that information was shared with him, and now he knows how it went down and those that were involved. He was like: ‘I am staying away from the police,'" the source continued.
"Whether or not he is just talking to be a 'big man' is unsure. But he did know a lot of people on both sides of the gangs."
The insider explained, "He did say that people thought he may have been involved at one stage, which was insane.
"People around Biggie and Puffy insisted he was tight with them and not part of it. He made it clear.
“He always says that he sensed something was going off that night because he saw rival gangs outside the party.
"He has always stuck with his story that he warned Puffy, as he still calls him, that they should be ready for potential trouble.”
Keffe is at the center of Tupac’s death investigation after detectives searched the Las Vegas home where he and his partner live.
RadarOnline.com has been told Keffe spilled about the night the West Coast rapper died because he believed he could never be charged for his involvement.
He's also gloated as being a “central figure in both the Tupac Shakur and Biggie murders for the past 20 years."
“Keefe wrote COMPTON STREET LEGEND believing he could tell his story without facing charges for being in the car where the gunman unloaded on Tupac. Otherwise, why would he do it? He made little money off the book. It was not worth his while, at all," a source told us.
A law enforcement source has scoffed at that suggestion, however.