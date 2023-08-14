Gangster Keffe D — Who Confessed to Role in Tupac Murder — Reportedly Could ‘Have Information’ About Biggie Small’s Murder

The Compton gangster who admitted to being in the Cadillac with three other passengers when his nephew allegedly opened fire on Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight may also have information regarding the murder of Biggie Smalls, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Keffe D — whose real name is Duane Davis — brazenly told all about the night Tupac was gunned down in his self-published book titled COMPTON STREET LEGEND, in which he pinned his late nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, as the triggerman.