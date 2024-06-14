Say What? Kate Winslet Admits Kissing Leonardo Dicaprio in 'Titanic' was a 'Nightmare'

Kate Winslet opened up this week about what it was like to film romantic scenes with Leonardo Dicaprio for Titanic, calling much of the process a "nightmare," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pair sizzled on screen as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in the 1997 classic, but Winslet, 48, confessed in a new interview that while "every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo Dicaprio," locking lips with her costar was "not all it's cracked up to be."