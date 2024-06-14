Say What? Kate Winslet Admits Kissing Leonardo Dicaprio in 'Titanic' was a 'Nightmare'
Kate Winslet opened up this week about what it was like to film romantic scenes with Leonardo Dicaprio for Titanic, calling much of the process a "nightmare," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair sizzled on screen as Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in the 1997 classic, but Winslet, 48, confessed in a new interview that while "every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo Dicaprio," locking lips with her costar was "not all it's cracked up to be."
Behind the scenes, her romantic moments with Dicaprio, 49, were far from perfect, the actress told Vanity Fair as she rewatched clips of the movie that swept top categories at the 1998 Academy Awards. She discussed some of the less-than-glamorous aspects of filming, like the need to continuously reshoot scenes as well as makeup mishaps and uncomfortable costumes.
Winslet recalled having "a lot of pale makeup on" that kept rubbing off on her acting counterpart during one kissing scene, saying, "I would have to like do our makeup checks, on both of us between takes.”
The Oscar-winning actress and star of HBO's The Regime joked that after each take, she would end up looking like she had been "sucking a caramel chocolate bar" due to DiCaprio's makeup transferring onto her face. She remembered having makeup and brushes tucked into her blouse, ready for quick touch-ups between takes.
Winslet also said it was "a nightmare" filming the iconic "I'm flying" scene, in which the couple leaned over a railing at the bow of the ship. She said shooting the sequence was "such a mess," sharing that DiCaprio "couldn't stop laughing," leading to multiple retakes to get the lighting just right for director James Cameron.
"We had to reshoot this about four times," she griped, explaining that was because "Jim wanted a very specific light for this, obviously, and the sunsets kept changing where we were." As she watched the clip, Winslet also remembered "how much I couldn't breathe in that bloody corset."
Despite the behind-the-scenes struggles, Winslet admitted, "I do feel very proud of it because I feel that it is that film that just keeps giving."
"Whole other generations of people are discovering the film or seeing it for the first time, and there's something extraordinary about that," she added.
Titanic had a budget of $200 million, making it the most expensive film ever made at the time of its release, and the project netted an estimated profit of $1.4 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Winslet and Dicaprio remained close friends and reunited on the silver screen as Frank and April Wheeler in the 2008 romance drama Revolutionary Road.