Candace Owens V Don Lemon: Firebrand Brands Gay Marriage ‘Sin’ but Says She’d Never ‘Randomly’ Call Ex-CNN Host the F Word
Candace Owens and Don Lemon are feuding, and the tense tiff came to a head during the former CNN host’s latest podcast episode.
The conservative firebrand, 35, made it clear she does not believe in same-sex marriage during a sit-down with Lemon, 58, for The Don Lemon Show on Thursday, RadarOnline.com today reveals.
Owens, while discussing the topic of same-sex marriage, told Lemon: “It’s a sin. I actually don’t believe that marriage can be between two men.”
The outspoken conservative – who parted ways with Daily Wire in March after a slew of behind-the-scenes drama – also told the ex-CNN host he was “sinning” and “sinful” for being married to a man.
Owens charged: “You are sinning. You are in a sinful relationship.”
Lemon, who was fired from CNN in April 2023 and who is not without his own controversies, escalated the conversation later in the interview when he asked Owens whether she would ever call him a “f-----” to his face.
The podcast host, who described his interview with Owens as a “totally normal conversation,” asked his guest: “Would you call me a f----- to my face?”
He later asked her again: “You would never call, like, a gay person that to their face? Do you use the N-word?”
Owens, clearly shaken from the initial question, insisted she would “never” call a gay person a “f-----” to their face.
She responded: “Why would I just randomly call you a f-----? I’m a 35-year-old mother. I don’t go around saying, ‘Hey, you’re a f-----!’ I’m not 18 years old.”
According to Owens, she has “never experienced anything like” what she experienced during her exchange with Lemon for The Don Lemon Show this week.
Owens said during her own podcast after the interview with Lemon: “I have been in politics for a very long time. I have never experienced anything like that.
“He straight up asked me if I wanted to call him a f-----.”
The pair’s argument this week came months after both Owens and Lemon departed their respective jobs with Daily Wire and CNN.
Daily Wire announced Owens’ departure in March after she and the outlet’s boss, Ben Shapiro, clashed over the war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East.
Co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced on March 22: “Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship.”
Lemon left CNN in April 2023 after several behind-the-scenes issues with network co-stars and upper brass.
He tweeted on April 24 of last year: “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN.
“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”