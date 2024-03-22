Candace Owens OUT at Daily Wire After Clashing With Boss Ben Shapiro: Report
Candace Owens was axed from Daily Wire this week following several clashes with boss Ben Shapiro, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Daily Wire co-founder, Jeremy Boreing, announced Owens’s exit on Friday morning in a short tweet.
“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” Boreing wrote just after 9 AM.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens’s sudden exit from Daily Wire came after she and her Daily Wire boss, Ben Shapiro, clashed over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war unfolding in the Middle East.
Shapiro called Owens a “disgrace” and “ridiculous” after she criticized Israel following the October 7 attack in Gaza.
“The question is about Candace Owens,” Shapiro said during a Q&A on November 14. “I think her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt.”
“I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous,” he continued. Shapiro also acknowledged at the time that Owens “still works at [his] company” despite her “disreputable” remarks about Israel.
Shapiro also called on Owens to “quit” Daily Wire following yet another clash between the pair in November.
“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God,” Owens tweeted on November 15. “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.”
“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other,” she continued. “You cannot serve both God and money.”
Shapiro responded shortly after and suggested that the Daily Wire reporter “quit” if the gig came “between [her] and God.”
“Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit,” Shapiro tweeted after Owens announced that she could no longer “serve both God and money.”
Meanwhile, Daily Wire’s decision to “end their relationship” with Owens on Friday also came after she was dumped by the organization that helped launch her political career.
The David Horowitz Freedom Center, which helped launch Owens’s political career back in 2017, released a statement in November.
They announced that the organization had cut all ties with the conservative activist following her “ignorant and hateful” comments about Israel and the Israel-Hamas war unfolding in Gaza.
“Instead of focusing on the meaningful activism and defense of American values that brought her to our attention, Candace Owens has become obsessed with her own fame, stirring up drama to compensate for a lack of real achievement,” the conservative organization wrote at the time.
“What a tragic misuse of talents,” the organization continued. “The David Horowitz Freedom Center wishes to express its deep disappointment with Candace’s ignorant, hateful and morally obtuse remarks about Israel and the Jews.”
“Goodbye Candace, we will continue to support those who truly strive to raise up the movement for liberty and life, not selfishly tear it apart.”