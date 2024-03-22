Candace Owens OUT at Daily Wire After Clashing With Boss Ben Shapiro: Report

As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens’s sudden exit from Daily Wire came after she and her Daily Wire boss, Ben Shapiro, clashed over the ongoing Israel-Hamas war unfolding in the Middle East.

“The question is about Candace Owens,” Shapiro said during a Q&A on November 14. “I think her behavior during this has been disgraceful, without a doubt.”

Shapiro also called on Owens to “quit” Daily Wire following yet another clash between the pair in November.

“I think that her faux sophistication on these particular issues has been ridiculous,” he continued . Shapiro also acknowledged at the time that Owens “still works at [his] company” despite her “disreputable” remarks about Israel.

“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God,” Owens tweeted on November 15. “Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake.”

“No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other,” she continued. “You cannot serve both God and money.”