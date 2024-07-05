YouTuber Jack Doherty's bodyguard, Kane Kongg, has officially been served in a lawsuit brought by a man he allegedly assaulted at a Halloween party.

Newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show Kongg — whose legal name is Justin Goslee — was personally handed papers related to the case at 10:29 AM on June 14 in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Doherty and Kongg are being sued by Chase Gardella, who claimed he was punched by the bodyguard in an incident caught on camera last fall at the seasonal bash thrown by vlogger David Dobrik.