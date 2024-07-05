YouTuber Jack Doherty's Bodyguard Served Legal Papers Over Halloween Party Scuffle Caught on Video
YouTuber Jack Doherty's bodyguard, Kane Kongg, has officially been served in a lawsuit brought by a man he allegedly assaulted at a Halloween party.
Newly filed court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show Kongg — whose legal name is Justin Goslee — was personally handed papers related to the case at 10:29 AM on June 14 in Fayetteville, Georgia.
Doherty and Kongg are being sued by Chase Gardella, who claimed he was punched by the bodyguard in an incident caught on camera last fall at the seasonal bash thrown by vlogger David Dobrik.
He was served with the complaint, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) package, Notice of Case Assignment, Notice of Case Management Conference and the Civil Case Cover Sheet.
As this outlet reported, Gardella is seeking damages for alleged assault, battery, negligent hiring, aiding and abetting, and intentional infliction of emotional distress after suffering purported serious physical injuries to his "head, face, and neck."
Gardella also argued that Doherty "continues to generate income" from views on a video he posted of the incident, to the alleged victim's "detriment."
In the clip, Gardella could be seen yelling at the security guard, who responded, "watch who you're talking to" before appearing to knock the plaintiff to the ground.
Gardella was "severely injured and reasonably feared [Kongg] was going to continue to physically harm him," according to the lawsuit accusing the bodyguard and "professional boxer" of "acting at the direction of his employer."
The lawsuit was filed on February 21 in Los Angeles, but after no response from the defendants, Gardella to ask the court to enter a default judgment on April 2. The judge ruled in the plaintiff's favor, but Doherty's team submitted a filing on April 12 asking the court to vacate the ruling.
- Instant Karma: Wild Scenes as Enraged Florida Woman Goes Ballistic in Parking Lot, Swings at YouTuber and is Knocked to the Ground
- YouTuber Jack Doherty Argues Self-Defense in Lawsuit Brought by Party Guest Punched by His Security Guard
- Podcaster Bobbi Althoff Settles Divorce With Ex, No Spousal Support and Agrees to Share Joint Custody of Kids
The defendant's legal team said their client "wish[ed] to negotiate and litigate the case on its merits," and the default ruling was vacated.
Doherty denied "generally and specifically each and every allegation" in the complaint and argued it was false that Gardella "suffered injury or damage in the amounts alleged, or in any other amounts, or at all, as a result of any act, omission, or other fault of the answering Defendants."
The defendants argued they acted in self-defense after the plaintiff's careless manner leading up to the incident.
However, Gardella's lawyers argued that "[Gardella] was minding his own business, enjoying a fun Halloween Party with friends when he was brutally attacked by a man several times larger than him."
"This sort of behavior by Jack Doherty and his cronies needs to end. Chase suffered serious injuries that could derail his life and career," the plaintiff's statement said.
A case management conference on June 20 was continued, and the next hearing has been set for October 16.