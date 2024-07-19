CLINT EASTWOOD DEATH HEARTBREAK: Partner Christina Sandera Passes Away at 61 – ‘I Will Miss Her Very Much’
Clint Eastwood announced the passing of his long-term partner Christina Sandera on Thursday night.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Sandera, who had been with the Hollywood filmmaking icon for 10 years, died at 61 years old.
In a statement issued Thursday night to the Hollywood Reporter, the 93-year-old actor-director said: “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”
A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the outlet that no further information would be forthcoming.
The couple started dating in 2014 after meeting at Eastwood’s restaurant Carmel-by-the-Sea where Sandera was working as a hostess.
Despite their 33-year age difference, their relationship remained strong. However, little is known about Sandera as the pair kept details of their personal lives quiet.
The Hollywood Reporter did note that she accompanied Eastwood to industry events over the years. She accompanied him to the 2015 Academy Awards in 2015, when his film American Sniper was nominated for six Oscars. She was also spotted on various red carpets with Eastwood including in 2016 for Sully, 2018 for both The Mule and The 15:17 to Paris, and for Richard Jewell in 2019.
Prior to his relationship with Sandera, Eastwood was with longtime partner Sandra Locke for 13 years. Locke passed away from cancer in November 2018 at the age of 74, several years after the couple separated.
The Dirty Harry star was married twice, first to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1987, and then to news anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996-2004. He fathered eight children with six different women.
Eastwood’s latest, and considered to be his final producing and directing project, is Juror No. 2, which began filming in June 2023 and stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.
The thriller follows a man serving as a juror in a murder trial who realizes that he may have caused the victim's death.
As RadarOnline previously reported, rumors swirled about the Pale Rider’s precarious health. At the time, an insider said: "He wants to do this movie as a swan song and go out in a blazing sunset.
“Some thought Cry Macho was going to be his last film two years ago because he seemed frail even then, but the movie wasn't well received so Clint's gathering up the troops one last time—and hoping for a blockbuster."