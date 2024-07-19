DOUBLE JEOPARDY! Ken Jennings Panicking Over Ryan Seacrest Entering Game Show Arena

Jeopardy host Ken Jennings is going to have to level up his game now that charismatic Ryan Seacrest is entering the arena, TV industry insiders dished to RadarOnline.com.

Jennings' Jeopardy is still the No.1 ranked game show, but Wheel of Fortune — which Seacrest is set to start hosting this fall — is a close second and expected to close the gap once the likable replacement for Pat Sajak takes the helm.