DEADLY FAMILY TIES: Mother and Son Arrested in Connection with Grandma Fatally Strangled at Nursing Home

Mother, Son Charged with Strangling Grandmother in Virginia: Police
Source: Norfolk Police Department

Heather Cummings (left) and Clifton Cummings (right) charged with the murder of Heather's mother while visiting her in her nursing home, officials said.

By:

Jul. 19 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

A woman and her son have been arrested in Virginia after they allegedly strangled her mother to death while visiting her in a nursing home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Officers were called recently to Commonwealth Senior Living in Norfolk regarding an unresponsive patient, Front Page Detectives reported.

Mother, Son Charged with Strangling Grandmother in Virginia: Police
Source: UNSPLASH

Police responded to a senior living home and found one of the residents unresponsive.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced 81-year-old Cleo Loizides deceased.

Authorities initially classified the death as undetermined, but it is now being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators stated there appeared to be strangulation marks on Loizides’ neck, according to court documents obtained by WAVY-TV.

Heather Cummings, who traveled from Indiana to Virginia, reportedly confessed to police that her son, 24-year-old Clifton Cummings, strangled his grandmother with one of his bag’s straps while she held Loizides down, officials said.

Mother, Son Charged with Strangling Grandmother in Virginia: Police
Source: UNSPLASH

The victim's daughter and grandson have since been arrested.

MORE ON:
crime

She allegedly told Loizides: “Just let go. It’s for the best.”

On July 9, 53-year-old Heather Cummings and her son were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, officials said.

Mother, Son Charged with Strangling Grandmother in Virginia: Police
Source: MEGA

A judge denied Heather Cummings bond due to being a 'flight risk.'

Heather Cummings appeared in person for her bond hearing and WTKR reported that she was in a wheelchair. Her attorney told the court she has health issues like Crohn's disease and arthritis.

Cummings' attorney stated she has no prior criminal history and her husband lives in Indiana. However, Judge Michael Beverly denied her bond, saying: "She is a flight risk."

Clifton Cummings didn't appear in court, as his attorney said they waived the bond hearing and are asking for a sanity and competence evaluation.

Both remain in custody and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.

