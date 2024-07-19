DEADLY FAMILY TIES: Mother and Son Arrested in Connection with Grandma Fatally Strangled at Nursing Home
A woman and her son have been arrested in Virginia after they allegedly strangled her mother to death while visiting her in a nursing home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Officers were called recently to Commonwealth Senior Living in Norfolk regarding an unresponsive patient, Front Page Detectives reported.
Investigators stated there appeared to be strangulation marks on Loizides’ neck, according to court documents obtained by WAVY-TV.
Heather Cummings, who traveled from Indiana to Virginia, reportedly confessed to police that her son, 24-year-old Clifton Cummings, strangled his grandmother with one of his bag’s straps while she held Loizides down, officials said.
She allegedly told Loizides: “Just let go. It’s for the best.”
On July 9, 53-year-old Heather Cummings and her son were arrested and charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, officials said.
Heather Cummings appeared in person for her bond hearing and WTKR reported that she was in a wheelchair. Her attorney told the court she has health issues like Crohn's disease and arthritis.
Cummings' attorney stated she has no prior criminal history and her husband lives in Indiana. However, Judge Michael Beverly denied her bond, saying: "She is a flight risk."
Clifton Cummings didn't appear in court, as his attorney said they waived the bond hearing and are asking for a sanity and competence evaluation.
Both remain in custody and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.