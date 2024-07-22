REVEALED: What President Biden REALLY Thinks of Kamala Harris After Endorsing Her as Replacement Democratic Nominee
President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been locked in a ferocious secret feud over her attacks on his political track record – and it all started long before the 81-year-old leader withdrew from the 2024 White House race and endorsed the 59-year-old vice president as his successor.
Prominent political pundits have insisted for years how the bitterness between Biden and Harris was so thick that any appearance of friendliness and cooperation between the one-term prez and his veep was “purely political” and only designed to help push their agenda for the nation.
Sources told RadarOnline.com the hostility between the pair of politicos started in April 2019 when Kamala, who was campaigning to win the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nomination, wholeheartedly embraced claims by four women who insisted Biden inappropriately touched them.
She told reporters at the time: “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it.”
Two months later, the tension between the political heavyweights exploded during the primary debate in Miami. The first-term California senator accused Biden of opposing a federal busing policy intended to address school segregation and emphasized he had even praised two segregationist lawmakers.
Harris huffed: “It was hurtful, to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and careers on the segregation of race in this country.”
Her ferocious attack apparently caused a ticked-off Biden to turn to fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg, 42, and mutter: “Well, that was some f------ bulls---.”
First Lady Jill Biden, 73, was said to be so infuriated by Harris’ remarks she raged on a private phone call that Harris should “go f---” herself.
The bad blood between President Biden and Vice President Harris eventually boiled over to the point where she was shunted to the back burner and nearly pushed out of the administration’s center of power.
While the 81-year-old commander-in-chief should have been promoting and praising his No. 2 to improve her future political chances, insiders said Biden instead handed Harris jobs that were nearly impossible to succeed at – including the immigration crisis at the Texas-Mexico border.
A former top Harris aide once declared: “They’re consistently sending her out there on losing issues in the wrong situations for her skill set.”
Another source said: “At a time when the president would usually be expected to promote his vice president as a future replacement, Biden has instead been sidelining Harris as a potential liability.”
Yet a third White House insider once lamented: “People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment.
“It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported, but a place where people feel treated like s---!”
Conniving Kamala later launched an underhanded campaign to trash Biden after she found out he was allegedly planning to dump her from the 2024 presidential ticket.
The simmering bad blood between the pair ultimately exploded into a no-holds-barred White House war as both fought for their political lives.
One top Democratic Party insider spilled shortly before Biden abruptly withdrew from the race on Sunday: “Kamala hates Biden’s guts.
“She’s making the rounds telling anyone who’ll listen he’s a loser now. She’s not stopping her staff from trash-talking him, either. They’re putting out the line he’s too old to be effective and has turned into a doddering, senile laughingstock.”
Another insider alleged: “Kamala is pushing party power brokers to get him off the ticket with a forced retirement for medical reasons and give her the top spot.
“It’s a brutal betrayal of the man who made her.”
President Biden ultimately withdrew from the 2024 White House race this past weekend after facing calls to step aside from top Democrats following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump, 78, in Atlanta last month.
The elderly president announced on X at 1:56 PM Sunday: “While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”
He returned to the platform moments later to officially endorse Harris as his replacement.
Biden wrote: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”