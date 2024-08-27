Mariah's Secret Shame: Singer's HIV-Positive Sister Worked as Call Girl Before Her Death — Hunting For Medic Johns 'Willing to Exchange Drugs for Sex'

Carey went on: "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The singer hasn't given any more details about how the duo passed away – but a source has claimed her troubled sister was admitted to a hospice weeks before her death and had a problem with her internal organs.

RadarOnline.com can now reveal the "organs issue" was liver cancer – which was only one of her litany of agonising problems.

From 2012, twice-convicted prostitute Alison Carey – who was diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s – was on the prowl for male doctor clients to keep her supplied with painkillers in exchange for sex.

A source said about the mum-of-four's desperation and how her millionaire younger sister tried to help her despite their rocky relationship: "Mariah hadn't spoken to Alison in years. Although their relationship had been strained since they were young, Mariah supported Alison and her children on and off for years."