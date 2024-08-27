Mariah's Secret Shame: Singer's HIV-Positive Sister Worked as Call Girl Before Her Death — Hunting For Medic Johns 'Willing to Exchange Drugs for Sex'
Shell-shocked singer Mariah Carey spent years tormented by her late sister's grim life – which ended with her in agony from HIV and liver cancer after desperately trying to sell her body for drugs.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, All I Want For Christmas diva Carey, 55, has been left devastated after her estranged older sibling Alison, 63, and her 87-year-old mother Patricia died on the same day.
She announced on Monday, August 26, she was reeling from the news, saying in a statement: "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend."
Carey went on: "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
The singer hasn't given any more details about how the duo passed away – but a source has claimed her troubled sister was admitted to a hospice weeks before her death and had a problem with her internal organs.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal the "organs issue" was liver cancer – which was only one of her litany of agonising problems.
From 2012, twice-convicted prostitute Alison Carey – who was diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s – was on the prowl for male doctor clients to keep her supplied with painkillers in exchange for sex.
A source said about the mum-of-four's desperation and how her millionaire younger sister tried to help her despite their rocky relationship: "Mariah hadn't spoken to Alison in years. Although their relationship had been strained since they were young, Mariah supported Alison and her children on and off for years."
They added: "She also helped pay for Alison's drug rehab as well as her treatment when she was diagnosed with HIV in the 1990s.
"But a vicious dispute over the responsibility and care of her children, her call-girl lifestyle and Alison's attempt to write a scathing tell-all book about Mariah and the Carey family has led to an estrangement of many years."
An insider added Carey's sister was also stricken with deadly liver cancer while working as a call-girl while seeking male doctor clients.
And Dr Herman Kattlove, an LA-based oncologist, said about the hooker before her death: "Her immune system is severely depressed because she's HIV-positive, so that makes her survival even more risky.
"I'd say she has only months to live."
Another medic, Dr Gabe Mirkin, added about Carey's agonizing final years: "HIV is an immune suppressing disease, which means her body can't fight off the cancer cells that will invade every part of her body."
Singer Carey was also left broken by her ex-husband Nick Cannon's cancer diagnosis in 2012, with insiders saying her sister's battle with the disease piled pain on her.
The star's older sibling was said to have been openly advertising her sex services on a sleazy website, and when asked by a reporter about her health she admitted she had liver cancer.
She had the first of her four kids when she was 15 and was busted twice for prostitution.
A former vice-detective with knowledge of her case said about her condition in her last years: "She's bone-thin, dying, broke and living from hotel to hotel.
"She's desperate to find someone who can provide her with narcotics."
The cop added she even offered him sex in return for drugs – saying: "She claimed she had nerve problem sciatica and wanted me to find her some drugs.
"She offered me 'favors' in return.
"She'd love to make a steady client out of a doctor."
Carey's sister had been calling herself a "pretty and slender blonde" in her sex ads – which also admitted she was seeking an "understanding physician".
She added in her come-on: "It's only natural for a gentleman like yourself to want to spend quality time with someone new and pretty and discreet.
"I'm Italian / Irish / Brazilian… with long, curly, dark blonde hair and sparkling brown eyes.
"Please call only if you are actually a practising physician over 40, and mention this when you call. I drive, and will be happy to visit you at your home / hotel, or I can host at my upscale Riverhead (New York) area location."
It emerged in 2011 she was selling her body at a Hilton Garden Inn in Ronkonkoma, Long Island.
She told a reporter at the time: "You have no idea how badly I need cash right now."
But she insisted she was "not having sex for money" and was providing "personal companionship and erotic body rubs".
A source said Carey went to her grave hating her sister for being a "cold, vain, millionaire pop star".
They added her world-famous sibling – who has an estimated worth of $350million – would have done "anything" to help her sister, but their estrangement ran too deep for her sibling to allow herself to be rescued from her nightmarish call-girl existence.
Mum-of-two Carey – who has 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, with her ex Cannon – used her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey to slam the dynamic she had with her mother as a "prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment".
Unlike the singer and her sister, the pair managed to patch up their rocky relationship, with Carey dedicating part of her autobiography to her mum.