'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Looks Truly Unrecognizable in Shocking Throwback Photo

Her new post also comes as Wildenstein, 82, claims to be broke after she was cut out of a huge settlement by the family of her ex-husband Alec Wildenstein, the man who she says encouraged her to get facial surgeries to appear more feminine.

The couple rose to fame when their divorce first made headlines in the 1990s.

At the time, Alec Wildenstein claimed he no longer recognized his wife due to her extensive surgeries leading to her infamous nickname.