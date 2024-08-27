Your tip
'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein Looks Truly Unrecognizable in Shocking Throwback Photo

Source: MEGA

Jocelyn Wildenstein became famous due to her distinctive look and blockbuster divorce.

By:

Aug. 27 2024, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Swiss socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has shocked her fans by sharing a rare throwback photo to celebrate her daughter Diane's birthday.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the woman cheekily known as 'Catwoman' - due to her many plastic surgeries on her face - is completely unrecognizable in the photo where she is seen lounging on a couch with a baby Diane on her lap.

She captioned the post: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter Diane Wildenstein #oljogi #jocelynwildenstein."

Wildenstein's features in the post are a far cry from her distinctive feline-like looks from plastic surgeries – earning her not only fame but also her nickname.

Her new post also comes as Wildenstein, 82, claims to be broke after she was cut out of a huge settlement by the family of her ex-husband Alec Wildenstein, the man who she says encouraged her to get facial surgeries to appear more feminine.

The couple rose to fame when their divorce first made headlines in the 1990s.

At the time, Alec Wildenstein claimed he no longer recognized his wife due to her extensive surgeries leading to her infamous nickname.

catwoman jocelyn wildenstein unrecognizable throwback photo
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein spotted out and about in 2023.

In a 2023 interview with the Sunday Times, she claimed his infidelities became too much to bear after 20 years of marriage.

She said last year: "It was getting too obvious. It was young girls and going to the same restaurants we went to. It was no discretion, nothing."

During their divorce, she also claimed her husband – who died in 2008 – started planting stories about her surgeries and went so far as to employ a publicist and a plastic surgeon to back up his claims she had changed her face completely.

She claimed: ​​"He put all the blame on my face."

MORE ON:
Jocelyn Wildenstein
catwoman jocelyn wildenstein unrecognizable throwback photo
Source: MEGA

Wildenstein and her fiancé Lloyd Klein.

In 1999, Wildenstein was awarded $2.5billion – along with an additional $100million annually for the next 13 years – amid her claims her husband had been unfaithful.

The judge in their divorce case ordered her not to spend any of the settlement money on cosmetic surgeries.

But her good fortune came to an end in 2015 when her ex-husband's family chose to end her settlement payments – causing her to file for bankruptcy.

At the time of her filing, she claimed to have $0 in the bank despite still owning millions in real estate.

Her money troubles led her much younger fiancé Lloyd Klein, 56, to reach out to HBO to make a docuseries about her life.

catwoman jocelyn wildenstein unrecognizable throwback photo
Source: Jocelyn Wildenstein/Instagram

Wildenstein in an Instagram pic from July 2024.

The couple called the docuseries her "reply" to the public scrutiny surrounding her many plastic surgeries.

They also hope to land a Kardashian-style reality show in the future.

Klein said: "Jocelyn wants to tell the story with her own voice."

Wildenstein added: "I've never been public. It's not my nature."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

