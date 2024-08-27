Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Shows Off Her New 'Dream' Nose... Two Weeks After Plastic Surgery
Sami Sheen is showing off her brand new look just weeks after going under the knife for the second time in 10 months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the OnlyFans model showed off her "dream nose" while out to lunch in Los Angeles just two weeks after having a nose job.
The 20-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen looked relaxed during the outing while sporting a black tank top and gray sweatpants.
Sheen shocked her fans when she announced she was set to undergo a rhinoplasty less than one year after having her breasts redone.
Following her procedure, Sheen took to TikTok and expressed gratitude to her doctor. She also shared her joy with her 100,000 followers.
She wrote: "I'm so happy I finally did this! Thank you for everything @deepakdugarmd, you are seriously the best surgeon out there!"
She also confessed her nose was getting in the way of her work on OnlyFans because she felt she had to photoshop every picture for years.
Sheen continued: "I would have to Photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly.
"Just so droopy and too big for my face."
But, according to her doctor, the decision to have work done on her nose was years in the making.
Her surgeon told Daily Mail: "Sami is a beautiful girl who was plagued by the droopiness of her nose for years.
"She saw several consults before she decided to do her surgery with me. I know that she was very anxious about doing surgery because she's young and she's also very aware of stigmas around plastic surgery.
"And being the daughter of two very famous parents, of course she was nervous to do this, but she was also very excited."
Sheen is no stranger to going under the knife – having a breast augmentation in November 2023.
She also took to social media following that procedure and was honest with fans about her tough recovery.
Denise Richards, 53, and Charlie Sheen's, 58, daughter posted a photo lifting up her shirt showing off the surgeon's markings and scars from her procedure.
She wrote: "Guess who got a new rack todayyyy."
The 20-year-old also said she was "so uncomfy" following the surgery.
Sheen explained why she wanted the surgery a few months prior, telling her fans it had a lot to do with her work on OnlyFans – where she reportedly pulls in $80,000 per month.
She shared: "I know you're probably thinking, 'How the hell are you a sex worker if you keep (your nipples) censored?' But trust me, I have my ways, OK? I have my ways.
"I still show pretty much everything. I just want to wait until the girls are done, so I'm fully confident in everything I'm showing, but I still show a lot on there."
