SWAT Counter-Sniper Who Worked at Penn. Rally Where Trump was Nearly Assassinated Backs Bombshell ‘Evidence Tampering’ Claim
A Pennsylvania rally turned tragic last month when an assassination attempt was made on former President Donald Trump. Now, questions are being raised about the handling of evidence in the aftermath of the deadly shooting, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ben Shaffer, a SWAT counter-sniper who was working the event, expressed his concerns, aligning with Republican lawmakers who believe the situation was mishandled.
The incident occurred at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, when Trump was targeted by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks.
The attack left one rallygoer dead and three others, including Trump, injured. Despite the gravity of the situation, Shaffer noted on Aug. 26 that critical evidence may have been compromised.
The roof of the AGR International building, where Crooks had positioned himself, was quickly cleaned, and Crooks’ body was disposed of before an official autopsy report was released.
Shaffer’s statements were made during a panel discussion hosted by five Republican House members — Reps. Andy Biggs and Eli Crane of Arizona, Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills of Florida and Chip Roy of Texas — at the conservative Heritage Foundation.
During the discussion, Mills questioned Shaffer about the swift actions taken by the FBI.
“Do you find it odd that literally only days after the attempted assassination on President Donald J. Trump, while the roof was too sloped to place individuals for counter-sniper operations, that it wasn’t too sloped of a roof for the FBI to go ahead and tamper, in my opinion, with evidence by washing the roof off that may have had significant evidence on it?” Mills asked.
“Yes, I do,” Shaffer responded.
Mills further pressed the issue, questioning the quick release and cremation of Crooks’ body, a move that even the local coroner was reportedly unaware of.
Shaffer agreed that the circumstances were unusual, raising suspicions of evidence destruction. Erik Prince, a former US Navy SEAL and founder of the private military contractor Blackwater, echoed these concerns, labeling the actions as potential “destruction of evidence.”
Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who resigned following the attack, had previously stated that counter-sniper teams were not placed on the AGR International building due to its sloped roof. However, her reasoning has been met with skepticism, particularly in light of the FBI’s later activities on the roof.
Mills also pointed to the lack of transparency regarding Crooks’ alleged “online research” into explosives and encrypted messaging accounts used overseas. Shaffer mentioned that Crooks was first spotted with a rangefinder scope on the grounds of the Butler Farm Show, which should have prompted immediate law enforcement action.
Yet, despite this, Crooks was able to fire eight shots, striking Trump in the right ear and killing rally attendee Corey Comperatore and critically wounding David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74.
While counter-sniper teams did respond, firing two shots in return, it remains unclear if one or both of these shots killed Crooks. The Butler County Coroner’s Office later ruled Crooks’ death a homicide, citing a gunshot wound to the head.
The handling of Crooks’ body has drawn significant attention. According to Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.), the FBI released the body for cremation just ten days after the attack, raising further questions about the investigation’s integrity. Despite ongoing investigations, Crooks’ motivations remain unclear, with many lawmakers expressing doubts about the FBI’s findings.
Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) highlighted concerns over Crooks’ use of encrypted messaging platforms based overseas, questioning how a young healthcare aide would acquire such knowledge and resources. Waltz expressed skepticism about the FBI’s conclusion that Crooks acted alone.
In response to these allegations, the FBI issued a statement denying any interference with congressional investigations and asserting that all procedures were followed according to standard practices. The bureau emphasized its commitment to transparency and cooperation with Congress as the investigation continues.
