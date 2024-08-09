Astonishing New Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Trump Rally Cop Discovers Would-Be Assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks After Stumbling Across Shooter on Rooftop

Pennsylvania police have released never-before-seen bodycam footage of the moment two officers discovered Donald Trump’s would-be assassin on the roof of a factory building.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old loner who fired off eight shots at the 78-year-old ex-president’s head during a MAGA rally last month, was confronted by two Butler Township police officers just moments before pulling the trigger of his AR-15-style rifle.