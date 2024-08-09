CNN Ducks for Cover in Billion-Dollar Defamation Battle and Begs Judge Not to Force Them to Disclose ‘Guidelines for Journalistic Conduct’

The feud has turned even nastier.

CNN has accused a U.S. military veteran and his legal pit bulls – who are suing the news giant over a 2021 report that claimed he was an illegal war profiteer – of lying and making “specious” claims to a Florida court.

In a request to the judge overseeing the case, Deanna K. Shullman, the network’s lead counsel in the ugly billion-dollar defamation showdown, huffed and puffed her way through a five-page motion during which she argued the so-called “most trusted name in news” should not have to release its code of conduct.