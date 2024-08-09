CNN Caused Women to be 'Killed or Beaten’ at the Hands of Taliban Terrorists, Former U.S. Major General Claims … as Billion-Dollar Jake Tapper Defamation Battle Takes a Dramatic Twist

The so-called most trusted name in news isn’t all that trustworthy after all.

CNN’s controversial report on a private security contractor’s work to rescue innocent women in Afghanistan — a broadcast which is now at the center of a spectacular billion-dollar defamation battle — resulted in more people being killed or beaten at the hands of the ruthless Taliban regime, a retired United States major general has sensationally claimed.

James V. Young, Jr., a bronze star medal winner who led battalions in Iraq, unloaded on CNN to a Florida judge over the network’s November 2021 report on Zachary Young, a retired Navy veteran, whom it accused of being part of an illegal and black-market operation to evacuate people after the United States botched withdrawal.

MG Young was blunt in his assessment and said CNN’s broadcast was "incendiary" and "potentially (caused) cost at-risk individuals" who were "in real time danger of being killed or beaten" a "chance to escape."

"It eliminated Mr. Young from potential evacuation work, and there was one less qualified person now able to help," said MG Young, who served as the head of joint command during combat operations in Iraq, in a report submitted to the court and obtained by RadarOnline.com.