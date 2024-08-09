'Frightened' Donald Trump Snaps and Stokes Fears About World War III During Impromptu Mar-a-Lago Press Conference

Warning that the country could “end up in a depression of the 1929 variety which would be a devastating thing…” he added: “We're very close to that. We’re very close to a World War… we have people that don't know how to handle it. They’re not respected all over the world.”

He then called Harris, 59 and Walz, 60, members of the “radical left.” Taking a dig at Walz he declared: “He’s going for things that nobody's ever even heard of – heavy into the transgender world; heavy into lots of different worlds having to do with safety. He doesn't want to have borders. He doesn't want to have walls. He doesn't want to have any form of safety for our country. He doesn't mind people coming in from prisons and neither does she.”

While he did not attempt to question Harris’ Black ethnicity — as he did recently during an interview hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists — he did talk about his perceived standing with Black voters, saying: “You know I was doing very well with Black voters, and I still seem to be doing very well with Black males. This is according to the polls.”