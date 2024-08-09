'Frightened' Donald Trump Snaps and Stokes Fears About World War III During Impromptu Mar-a-Lago Press Conference
World War 3, crowd sizes, fear-mongering, and insulting his Democratic rivals were just a few of the issues Donald Trump chose to focus on in a surprise hour-long press conference, can reveal.
The Republican presidential nominee, 78, wasted no time attacking his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, her vice-presidential running mate, Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz, and current President Joe Biden. Barely a minute into his speech Trump said: “What we're doing, we have leadership that has no clue how to handle them or how to handle any other situation.”
Warning that the country could “end up in a depression of the 1929 variety which would be a devastating thing…” he added: “We're very close to that. We’re very close to a World War… we have people that don't know how to handle it. They’re not respected all over the world.”
He then called Harris, 59 and Walz, 60, members of the “radical left.” Taking a dig at Walz he declared: “He’s going for things that nobody's ever even heard of – heavy into the transgender world; heavy into lots of different worlds having to do with safety. He doesn't want to have borders. He doesn't want to have walls. He doesn't want to have any form of safety for our country. He doesn't mind people coming in from prisons and neither does she.”
While he did not attempt to question Harris’ Black ethnicity — as he did recently during an interview hosted by the National Association of Black Journalists — he did talk about his perceived standing with Black voters, saying: “You know I was doing very well with Black voters, and I still seem to be doing very well with Black males. This is according to the polls.”
He continued: “Now I don't know, all we're doing is giving you the stats…it could be that I'll be affected somewhat with Black females where we're doing pretty well, and I think ultimately they'll like me better because I'm going to give them security.”
Trump also took a swipe at Biden when asked about the president’s recent comments that he didn’t believe there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Trump lost the Nov. 5 election.
“Of course, there'll be a peaceful transfer,” Trump said, adding: “And there was last time and there'll be a peaceful transfer. I just hope we're going to have honest elections that's all.”
He then snapped: “Okay what a stupid question this is, because I'm leading by a lot,” despite polls showing that Harris is currently leading him by five points.
Asked whether he was worried considering the crowd sizes Harris and Walz have been drawing over the last couple of days at their campaign events, Trump snarled: Oh, give me a break.”
He went on: “Listen, I had 107,000 in New Jersey,” referring to a rally in May that showed the place was barely filled and that officials noted it couldn’t hold 100,000 people.
“You didn’t report it,” Trump scoffed.
Referring to Harris, he added: “What did she have yesterday? 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign is finished.”
He continued: “When she gets 1,500 people, and I saw it yesterday on ABC where they said, ‘Oh, the crowd was so big.’ I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That’s why I’m always saying turn around the cameras.”
Following the press conference, Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted just 10 days as Trump’s White House communications officer during his presidency, noted that Trump spent most of the conference “fear-mongering.”
“That is a frustrated, and believe it or not, frightened Donald Trump,” Scaramucci said. “He's not doing well in the polls. He knows that, and that's another big lie that he is saying from that podium.”
And Stephanie Grisham, another of Trump’s former White House communication’s directors and press secretary posted on X: "Re: Trump's self-announced press conference today at 2 pm: He’s panicking. I’ve seen this play many times. He thinks his team is failing him & no one can speak better/’save’ his campaign/defend him. He hates the coverage Harris is getting & thinks only he can fix it.”
Meanwhile, on X, a poster by the name of Harry Sisson put up a mock statement from the Harris/Walz press release that read in part: ‘Donald Trump’s Very Good, Very Normal Press Conference.”
It went on to say: “Donald Trump took a break from taking a break to put on pants and host a
press conference public meltdown. We have a lot to say about it. Here are some initial thoughts – with more to come. He hasn’t campaigned all week. He isn’t going to a single swing state this week. But he sure is mad Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are getting big crowds across the battlegrounds.”
