Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black' a Few Years Ago — While Speaking at National Association of Black Journalists!
Donald Trump's appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists started on a contentious note and continued to go downhill.
The Republican nominee, 78, falsely questioned whether or not Vice President Kamala Harris was Black — and suggested she misled voters on her ethnicity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In one of the most shocking answers Trump gave at the NABJ event in Chicago, the ex-president claimed Harris "happened to turn Black" in the last few years.
The ex-president said: "I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago ... and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?"
Harris' parents are Indian and Jamaican, making her the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president. Additionally, Harris attended Howard University, one of the nation's most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities, where she pledged historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc — and was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Trump used similar attacks against political rivals Nikki Haley and Barack Obama — whom he accused of not being born in the U.S, despite both being naturally-born U.S. citizens.
ABC News' Rachel Scott called out Trump over the racially charged questions.
Scott began by "addressing the elephant in the room" and noted how many critics "did not think it was appropriate" for Trump to be interviewed at the event.
Scott cited Trump's "false claims" about Haley's and Obama's nationalities, his criticism of "four congresswomen of color", Black journalists and prosecutors — as well as hosting white supremacists at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
After listing several problematic incidents, Scott asked Trump: "So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?"
Trump fired back: "Well first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked the question so, in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say ‘Hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit."
The ex-president went on to claim he loved "the Black population of this country" as he rambled off a serious of accomplishments, including how he "saved" historically black colleges and universities who had been "stone cold broke".
"I think it’s a very rude introduction. I don’t know exactly why you would do something like that. I think it’s a very nasty question."
It's no secret that Trump has directly animosity towards ABC News as of late. The ex-president lashed out at the network following Joe Biden's announcement that he would be stepping aside from his campaign — and appeared to walk back his commitment to debate now that he would likely face off against Harris.
