Home > Politics > Donald Trump Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Kamala Harris 'Happened to Turn Black' a Few Years Ago — While Speaking at National Association of Black Journalists! Source: By: MEGA Donald Trump falsely questioned Kamala Harris' ethnicity at the NABJ event. By: Haley Gunn Jul. 31 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump's appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists started on a contentious note and continued to go downhill. The Republican nominee, 78, falsely questioned whether or not Vice President Kamala Harris was Black — and suggested she misled voters on her ethnicity, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: By: MEGA The Republican nominee joined ABC News' Rachel Scott on stage at the NABJ event in Chicago.

In one of the most shocking answers Trump gave at the NABJ event in Chicago, the ex-president claimed Harris "happened to turn Black" in the last few years. The ex-president said: "I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago ... and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: By: MEGA Trump later suggested Harris had misled voters on being Black.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris' parents are Indian and Jamaican, making her the first Black woman and Asian American to serve as vice president. Additionally, Harris attended Howard University, one of the nation's most prestigious historically Black colleges and universities, where she pledged historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc — and was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. Trump used similar attacks against political rivals Nikki Haley and Barack Obama — whom he accused of not being born in the U.S, despite both being naturally-born U.S. citizens. ABC News' Rachel Scott called out Trump over the racially charged questions.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Q: You have pushed false claims about people like President Barack Obama, saying he was not born in the United States, which is not true. You have told four congresswomen, women of color who were American citizens, to go back to where they came from. You have used words like… pic.twitter.com/xAgvlx0TXD — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024 Source: @KAMALAHQ/X Trump slammed Scott over the ‘very nasty’ opening question.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott began by "addressing the elephant in the room" and noted how many critics "did not think it was appropriate" for Trump to be interviewed at the event. Scott cited Trump's "false claims" about Haley's and Obama's nationalities, his criticism of "four congresswomen of color", Black journalists and prosecutors — as well as hosting white supremacists at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

After listing several problematic incidents, Scott asked Trump: "So my question, sir, now that you were asking black supporters to vote for you, why should black voters trust you after you have used language like that?" Trump fired back: "Well first of all, I don’t think I’ve ever been asked the question so, in such a horrible manner, a first question. You don’t even say ‘Hello, how are you? Are you with ABC? Because I think they’re a fake news network, a terrible network. And I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: By: MEGA Trump used similar attacks against Barack Obama and Nikki Haley, whom he falsely accused of not being born in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-president went on to claim he loved "the Black population of this country" as he rambled off a serious of accomplishments, including how he "saved" historically black colleges and universities who had been "stone cold broke". "I think it’s a very rude introduction. I don’t know exactly why you would do something like that. I think it’s a very nasty question."

Article continues below advertisement

It's no secret that Trump has directly animosity towards ABC News as of late. The ex-president lashed out at the network following Joe Biden's announcement that he would be stepping aside from his campaign — and appeared to walk back his commitment to debate now that he would likely face off against Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.