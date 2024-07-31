CIA Takes Highly Unusual Step to Deny It Had Links to Trump's Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks — and Trashes Wild Theory He Was Part of Spy Agency Mind-Control Project

The CIA wants everyone to know it had nothing to do with the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Since the shooting, far-right conspiracy theorists have speculated that 20-year-old lone gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks, whose motive is still unclear, could have been been spurred into action by the intelligence agency’s top-secret MKULTRA mind control program, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

X account Real Global News tweeted: “What if US President Joe Biden’s ‘mean tweets’ triggered Thomas Matthew Crooks? Yes like an #MKUltra test subject. I dont want to go into conspiracy theories here but the CIA did mind control experiments like the #ManchurianCandidate. Wait for the trigger before acting.”