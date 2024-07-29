Text Messages Reveal Local SWAT Snipers Spotted Trump Rally Gunman 2 Hours Before Assassination Attempt

Newly released text messages show Donald Trump’s would-be assassin was spotted by local SWAT snipers nearly two hours before he climbed atop a factory roof and fired off eight bullets at the former president.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the text message exchange between members of the Beaver County SWAT team in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 started at 4:26 PM – more than 100 minutes before the first shot was fired at former President Trump at 6:11 PM.