FBI Director Admits ‘There’s Some Question’ Whether Trump Was ACTUALLY Hit by a Bullet During Assassination Attempt

FBI Director Christopher Wray isn't positive Donald Trump was actually struck by bullet during the attempt on his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wray made his comments on Wednesday, July 24, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, as part of an update to Congress in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt.

The FBI director said: “I think with respect to former President Trump there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear.”