FBI Director Admits ‘There’s Some Question’ Whether Trump Was ACTUALLY Hit by a Bullet During Assassination Attempt
FBI Director Christopher Wray isn't positive Donald Trump was actually struck by bullet during the attempt on his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Wray made his comments on Wednesday, July 24, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, as part of an update to Congress in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt.
The FBI director said: “I think with respect to former President Trump there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear.”
He did clarify the FBI-led investigation into the shooting – which is treating the attempted assassination by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as an act of domestic terrorism – is “very much ongoing.”
Nonetheless, Wray added: “I don't know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else.”
While Trump has insisted he was hit by a bullet in the "upper part of his ear," and has been seen at times wearing a padded gauze over his ear, to date, no medical records have been released and no medical professionals came forward to discuss Trump's treatment.
NY Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman told NBC he thought Wray’s testimony was “noteworthy,” and Trump “owes it to the American people to be honest, and to say exactly what happened.”
However, House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back on Wray's testimony, telling the outlet: "We've all seen the video, we've seen the analysis, we've heard it from mu
Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung also attacked Wray, telling TMZ: “Anyone who believes this conspiracy bulls--- is either mentally deficient or willfully peddling falsehoods for political reasons.”
Trump’s doctor, and former White House physician Ronny Jackson took to X to excoriate Wray, tweeting: "ABSOLUTELY IRRESPONSIBLE for Chris Wray to make such a statement as Director of the FBI. Another POLITICALLY MOTIVATED move by the man that has repeatedly weaponized his office to tear down President Trump. What little credibility he may have left is GONE after recklessly suggesting Trump might not have been hit from a bullet. IT WAS A BULLET — I’VE SEEN THE WOUND! PATHETIC!!!"
On July 20, Trump posted on Truth Social a letter Jackson released regarding the shooting that stated in part: “As reported and witnessed by the entire world, he sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle used by the would-be assassin.”
Jackson went on to say: “The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear.
"There was initially significant bleeding,” but given “the broad and blunt nature of the wound itself, no sutures were required.”
