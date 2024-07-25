Leonardo DiCaprio’s Vegan Shoe Business Hits Crisis – Firm Gets $3.5m Loss Kicking After Eco-Campaigning Actor Accused of Hypocrisy Over Jet-Setting Lifestyle

The 49-year-old has frequently been seen spending his off days on mega yachts with models and flying around the world on his fuel-guzzling private jet. The environmentalist was called out for his carbon footprint online.

On X, one user wrote: "Leonardo DiCaprio is the worst offender of being a climate hypocrite!"

Another user echoed: "First, Leonardo DiCaprio, when you give up your giant carbon footprint the size of a thousand normal people and start living off the land with zero electric and zero fossil fuels and zero plastic...then you can lecture others about the environment... until then. Shut up hypocrite."