Leonardo DiCaprio’s Vegan Shoe Business Hits Crisis – Firm Gets $3.5m Loss Kicking After Eco-Campaigning Actor Accused of Hypocrisy Over Jet-Setting Lifestyle
Leonardo DiCaprio's jet-setting lifestyle cost his vegan shoe company to suffer multimillion dollar losses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar winner was branded a hypocrite over his excessive lifestyle habits, which resulted in a $3.5million setback for the eco-friendly shoe brand he invested in.
DiCaprio, 49, may have earned the title of environmental and social advocate for his years of work combatting the climate crisis, but he's now being called an eco-hypocrite over his use of private jets.
Despite urging others to take a personal stake in combatting climate change and leading eco-friendly lifestyles, he has seemingly ignored his own advice — and fans have noticed too.
The 49-year-old has frequently been seen spending his off days on mega yachts with models and flying around the world on his fuel-guzzling private jet. The environmentalist was called out for his carbon footprint online.
On X, one user wrote: "Leonardo DiCaprio is the worst offender of being a climate hypocrite!"
Another user echoed: "First, Leonardo DiCaprio, when you give up your giant carbon footprint the size of a thousand normal people and start living off the land with zero electric and zero fossil fuels and zero plastic...then you can lecture others about the environment... until then. Shut up hypocrite."
Online backlash appeared to spill over into one of DiCaprio's eco-driven investments.
The Titanic star dipped into his $300 million fortune to invest in vegan shoe brand Wild Loci, which crafts sneakers from recycled materials including bamboo, foam and rubber. The brand additionally gives back by recycling 20 plastic bottles for every pair made.
Unfortunately for the brand, backlash over DiCaprio's lavish lifestyle tanked their bottom line.
According to financial statements filed at Companies House, the brand had a loss of $3,479,440 in April 2023. Statements from the year prior recorded a loss of $1,245,796.
While DiCaprio — who once called the climate crisis "the most urgent threat facing our entire species" — invested his own fortune into the company, he reportedly also put up $97 million into a global conservation project to protect endangered species from global developers.
The actor also sits on the board of several environmentally focused organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, International Fund for Animal Welfare, Pristine Seas and Oceans 5.
DiCaprio may have devoted a significant portion of his adult life to advocating for environmental issues — such as creating The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1998, which serves to educate and fund a range of environmental causes — his lifestyle choices have started to overshadow his honest work.