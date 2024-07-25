Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Josh Breaks Silence on Social Media After Shocking Divorce Filing
Christina Hall's estranged husband Josh Hall broke his silence on social media after filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The realtor appeared to take a much-needed reprieve in nature after citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his marriage of three years ending.
Josh, 43, took to Instagram stories on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself walking through a wooded area.
He captioned the post with a single prayer hands emoji. Josh dressed casual for the outing in a gray Lululemon athletic shirt, backwards black baseball cap and gold chain.
However, one day after his peaceful social media update, his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christina, 41, appeared to throw shade at her estranged husband with an Instagram post of her own.
The 41-year-old posted a selfie all dolled up in a strapless black top. She kept the caption simple but cryptic with the same single prayer hands emoji Josh used in his story post.
While Christina has continued to post as usual since news of the split filing broke, Josh's snap was his first since he filed for divorce from the house flipping personality last week.
According to the filing, dated July 12, Josh listed the couple's date of separation as July 8. The couple secretly married on October 6, 2021, and later hosted a wedding ceremony in Hawaii in November 2022, which friends and family attended.
In his filing, Josh requested spousal support from the Christina on the Coast star, as well as for TV series and specials made during the marriage to be considered community property.
Shortly after Josh went to the courthouse, Christina responded with her own filing on July 24. She listed the couple's separation date as July 7.
The HGTV personality appeared to push back at Josh's request and asked that neither party receive spousal support. She additionally highlighted real estate assets that could be impacted by the split.
The estranged couple share no children together, though Josh was step-dad to Christina's three children — Taylor, 13, Brayden, 8, and Hudson, 4 — from her previous marriage to fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and U.K. TV personality Ant Anstead.
Josh was often seen on Christina's HGTV show — and prior to Josh filing for divorce, the estranged couple announced their new home flipping competition show, The Flip Off, in May.
The Flip Off was said to have Josh and Christina face off against El Moussa and his wife, Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa.
Sources revealed to a news outlet that Christina has returned to filming without Josh. The network has yet to address Josh's future on the show and it remains unclear how the pair's ongoing divorce will impact the show.
Christina was previously married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. In November 2018, she tied the know with Anstead.
Anstead and Christina announced their divorce in 2020 and it was finalized in June 2021.