Christina Hall’s Estranged Husband Josh Breaks Silence on Social Media After Shocking Divorce Filing

Christina Hall 's estranged husband Josh Hall broke his silence on social media after filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Josh, 43, took to Instagram stories on Wednesday and shared a photo of himself walking through a wooded area.

He captioned the post with a single prayer hands emoji. Josh dressed casual for the outing in a gray Lululemon athletic shirt, backwards black baseball cap and gold chain.

However, one day after his peaceful social media update, his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christina, 41, appeared to throw shade at her estranged husband with an Instagram post of her own.