Trump and Harris Agree to September 10 ABC Showdown — as VP Leads Him by 5 Points and After He Was Mocked for ‘Running Scared’ From Face-Off
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a presidential debate on September 10.
RadarOnline.com can reveal ABC made the announcement on Thursday afternoon – after Trump announced at a press conference he was willing to debate Harris in three separate debates.
Trump said: “We’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4th, we’ve agreed with NBC on September 10th, and we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25th.”
He then said of Harris: “I hope she agrees.”
While ABC has confirmed the September 10 debate date from both camps, Harris' campaign has not yet released an official statement.
Trump's decision comes after a new Ipsos poll that came out on Thursday revealed Harris was leading Trump by five points – 42% to 37%.
The nationwide poll was conducted between Aug 2-7, with 2,045 participants.
A separate Marquette University law school poll revealed that 52% of registered voters plan to vote for Harris for president in November, with 48% choosing former President Trump.
A poll taken by the school in May showed the vote evenly split between Trump and then-nominee President Joe Biden.
In a generic question about congressional races, 52% of registered voters stated they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while 48% said they would vote for the Republican candidate.
In May, there was also a 50-50 split on this question.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's decision to challenge Harris to three debates next month comes after he backed out of an ABC debate against Harris already scheduled for September 4.
He was roundly mocked for the decision, including by Harris who tweeted at the time: "What happened to “any time, any place”?
However, in a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump explained his decision to back out of the ABC debate, claiming it was “terminated” because President Biden would no longer participate.
He cited ongoing litigation against ABC Network and George Stephanopoulos, alleging his reputation was tarnished by reports related to a lawsuit in which he was found civilly liable for sexual assault.
Trump told his 7 million followers on Truth Social: “The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined.
“The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!”
He followed up his post by going after the Democrats uniting behind Harris as their presumptive nominee.
He wrote: “As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate. This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this ‘coup,’ and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris.”
Harris has also seen a boost since announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate earlier this week.
Harris and Walz were in Detroit meeting with auto workers when Trump made his comments at Mar-a-Lago.
Harris and Walz were scheduled to hold an additional campaign event on Thursday in North Carolina and another in Georgia on Friday. However, both have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Debby.
