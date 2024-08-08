Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump and Harris Agree to September 10 ABC Showdown — as VP Leads Him by 5 Points and After He Was Mocked for ‘Running Scared’ From Face-Off

Composite image of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump says he will now agree to three debates in September against Kamala Harris.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a presidential debate on September 10.

RadarOnline.com can reveal ABC made the announcement on Thursday afternoon – after Trump announced at a press conference he was willing to debate Harris in three separate debates.

Trump said: “We’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4th, we’ve agreed with NBC on September 10th, and we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25th.”

Article continues below advertisement
trump judge bid dismiss election case no meaningful evidence
Source: MEGA

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump says he is waiting for a response from Kamala Harris to see if Harris will agree to the three debates.

He then said of Harris: “I hope she agrees.”

While ABC has confirmed the September 10 debate date from both camps, Harris' campaign has not yet released an official statement.

Trump's decision comes after a new Ipsos poll that came out on Thursday revealed Harris was leading Trump by five points – 42% to 37%.

The nationwide poll was conducted between Aug 2-7, with 2,045 participants.

A separate Marquette University law school poll revealed that 52% of registered voters plan to vote for Harris for president in November, with 48% choosing former President Trump.

A poll taken by the school in May showed the vote evenly split between Trump and then-nominee President Joe Biden.

In a generic question about congressional races, 52% of registered voters stated they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while 48% said they would vote for the Republican candidate.

In May, there was also a 50-50 split on this question.

Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris pictured at her podium
Source: MEGA

A new poll reveals that 52% of registered voters plan to vote for Kamala Harris as president in the Nov. 5 election.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's decision to challenge Harris to three debates next month comes after he backed out of an ABC debate against Harris already scheduled for September 4.

He was roundly mocked for the decision, including by Harris who tweeted at the time: "What happened to “any time, any place”?

However, in a late-night post on Truth Social, Trump explained his decision to back out of the ABC debate, claiming it was “terminated” because President Biden would no longer participate.

He cited ongoing litigation against ABC Network and George Stephanopoulos, alleging his reputation was tarnished by reports related to a lawsuit in which he was found civilly liable for sexual assault.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
Source: By: MEGA

Harris chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice-president running mate.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump told his 7 million followers on Truth Social: “The Fox News Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined.

“The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party – BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!”

Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump
Source: By: MEGA

In a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said he has agreed to debates hosted by Fox, NBC and ABC.

Article continues below advertisement

He followed up his post by going after the Democrats uniting behind Harris as their presumptive nominee.

He wrote: “As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate. This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this ‘coup,’ and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris.”

Harris has also seen a boost since announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate earlier this week.

Harris and Walz were in Detroit meeting with auto workers when Trump made his comments at Mar-a-Lago.

Harris and Walz were scheduled to hold an additional campaign event on Thursday in North Carolina and another in Georgia on Friday. However, both have been canceled due to Tropical Storm Debby.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.