Trump and Harris Agree to September 10 ABC Showdown — as VP Leads Him by 5 Points and After He Was Mocked for ‘Running Scared’ From Face-Off

He then said of Harris: “I hope she agrees.”

While ABC has confirmed the September 10 debate date from both camps, Harris' campaign has not yet released an official statement.

Trump's decision comes after a new Ipsos poll that came out on Thursday revealed Harris was leading Trump by five points – 42% to 37%.

The nationwide poll was conducted between Aug 2-7, with 2,045 participants.

A separate Marquette University law school poll revealed that 52% of registered voters plan to vote for Harris for president in November, with 48% choosing former President Trump.

A poll taken by the school in May showed the vote evenly split between Trump and then-nominee President Joe Biden.

In a generic question about congressional races, 52% of registered voters stated they would vote for the Democratic candidate, while 48% said they would vote for the Republican candidate.

In May, there was also a 50-50 split on this question.