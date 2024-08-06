Home > Politics > Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Names Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Her Vice President Running Mate as 2024 Election Race Heats Up Source: MEGA Kamala Harris, 59, selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, 60, as her running mate on Tuesday morning. By: Connor Surmonte Aug. 6 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Kamala Harris has named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her 2024 vice president running mate. RadarOnline.com can reveal Harris, 59, selected Walz, 60, as her running mate on Tuesday morning – although she was not expected to officially announce the decision until a joint rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

Source: MEGA Harris said Tim has a 'deep commitment to his family'

Democratic House Rep. Delia Ramirez, 41, of Illinois praised Harris’s decision to name the Minnesota governor as her vice president pick, saying: “Walz is not just the right pick, he’s the perfect pick for all Americans. “A Midwesterner who grew up in rural America, a veteran who passed historic legislation to protect women and gave Minnesota students free meals and a guy who understands the working class because he came from it.”

Democratic House Rep. Annie Kuster, 67, of New Hampshire agreed, adding: “New Dems are Harris Dems and we welcome our friend and former House colleague Tim Walz to the ticket! “Tim is a proud father, patriotic veteran, pragmatic Midwest leader who served with us as a voice for rural America. We have a unified winning message and team. Let’s do this!”

Source: MEGA Walz, the governor of Minnesota, was named Harris' vice president running mate on Tuesday morning.

According to CNN, Harris – who is expected to be officially named the Democratic presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention later this month – informed Walz of her decision on Tuesday morning via a video call. The pair are expected to appear together in their first joint rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

An insider close to the Minnesota governor claimed Harris’s “chemistry” with Walz was “really important and it really clicked for both of them”. The source said: “The time they spent together when Walz was campaigning for reelection in 2022, and when they visited the abortion clinic in March this year, apparently made a big impact.

Source: MEGA Walz shared the meaning behind his daughter's name

“Then on top of that, the Harris campaign, like all of us, saw how energizing Walz was for the base. They saw how popular he is in Minnesota after passing a historic, progressive agenda here. The vetting on Walz went extremely well. “So, like people are saying, kind of a Goldilocks situation. Every element was just right.”

Source: MEGA Harris became the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.

Walz was one of three politicians rumored to be on Harris’s vice president shortlist as she searched for a running mate to take on former President Donald Trump in November. Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, 60, as well as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, 51, were also rumored to be in the running for this year’s Democratic ticket veepstakes – although Governor Walz ultimately won out.

Source: MEGA President Biden endorsed his vice president as his replacement nominee, saying: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

President Biden said upon dropping out of the race on July 21: “My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. “Democrats – it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

