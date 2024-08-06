Matthew Perry Drug Death Charges ‘On Way Any Day Now’: Hollywood ‘Quaking’ Over Probe — ‘His Dealers Could Get 20 Years’
For months, Hollywood is said to have been “on edge” over the probe into Matthew Perry’s ketamine death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal charges in a wide-reaching investigation into who supplied the troubled Friends actor with the deadly horse tranquilizer that killed him are on the way “any day now”.
Celebrities, doctors and postal drug rings – along with dealers specializing in landing junkies prescriptions and pills for up to $10,000-a-pop – are all said to be in the line of fire, and could be slapped with jail terms of up to 20 years.
Veteran entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell said about how he is convinced arrests involving multiple suspects are imminent: “Charges will be coming any day now. This investigation has been going on for a long time, and the leaks are starting to come out, which are probably intentional.
“Anonymous law enforcement sources are not going to leak stuff unless they intend on indicting, otherwise they’ll get egg on their face.”
Lovell added those at risk of being charged may include doctors who may have written Perry an under-the-table prescription, along with pushers who could’ve sold him ketamine illegally.
Friends or associates who facilitated any outlawed transaction in person or by mail could also be hit with heavy jail terms.
Lovell added to The US Sun: “There are several ways to impose criminal liability, either through the distribution of a controlled substance, an unlawful act that rose to criminal negligence or recklessness, and even in some cases involuntary manslaughter and mail fraud.”
Depending on what charges prosecutors dish out, dealers could face prison sentences of anywhere between four and more than 20 years behind bars.
Chandler Bing actor Perry’s body was found slumped alone and unresponsive in the hot tub of his $6million ranch-style LA home on October 28, 2023, aged 54 after suffering acute effects of ketamine and drowning.
The Los Angeles Police Department launched a criminal probe in December to nail how Perry obtained the drugs that ended his life – which was marred by drink and drug abuse so severe he ended up with a hole in his stomach.
Officers have spent the last nine months working alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service to trace the actor’s drugs supply.
Some of the detectives on the case also investigated the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, 26, who died aged after consuming a fentanyl-laced opioid in 2018.
The probe ended with three suspects being arrested in September 2019 before they were indicted on charges of conspiracy and distribution of drugs resulting in the entertainer’s death.
On April 18, 2022, Ryan Reavis was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in distributing the pills Miller is believed to have snorted before he keeled over and died.
Less than a month later Stephen Walter was sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the rapper’s death, while James Pettit is also serving time over the tragedy and is due to be released on October 14.
