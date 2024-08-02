Hollywood ‘On Edge’ Over Matthew Perry Drug Ring Probe: ‘There’s A Lot of Big Names in Line of Fire… They Have List of Suspects’
Hollywood is “on edge” as authorities near a conclusion in their probe into Matthew Perry’s death from the “acute effects of ketamine”.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Los Angeles Police Department, which has been working the case alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services, is planning a press conference to announce charges – and a number of big names have been caught up in the investigation.
A source said: “They have a list of suspects. It’s got a lot of people in Hollywood on edge,” adding that Perry “knew who to call when he needed a fix, that much is obvious”.
Although the Friends star underwent ketamine therapy under a a doctor’s supervision, the fatal dose was not legally prescribed, and investigators are looking into dealers, drug swappers, and even shady doctors to determine where the ketamine that killed him came from.
Suspects may be looking at charges of drug distribution resulting in death or great bodily injury, which carries a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison, or involuntary manslaughter charges, which comes with a sentence of up to five years in prison.
The insider added: “It’s likely they'll find more people linked to this swapping of drugs by tracking cell phone conversations, text messages, emails, internet use and physical location.”
- Lonely Matthew Perry Was Hunting for Friends on Sex Site Before Drugs Death
- Matthew Perry Drug Probe Casts Dark Cloud Over 'Friends' 30th Anniversary: 'The Idea of Celebrating This Without Him is Beyond Painful'
- Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Second Celebrity Tied to Case 'May Provide New Leads' After Brooke Mueller Is Questioned by Cops
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 46, who befriended Perry after they met in rehab, had her iPhone and laptop seized from a sober living residence in Los Angeles and was brought in for questioning. She was reportedly “completely cooperative” and has not been arrested.
A second celeb, who was photographed with Perry at the office of a doctor who prescribed ketamine, has also been identified in the investigation. She and Perry were allegedly “walking pharmacies” who “aided” each other by referring each other to their respective doctors when their own drug supply ran low.
Another source claimed: “If the Feds had either one of their phones – especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages – they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ ... I am 100 percent sure they’ll find information that could help their investigation.”
The fatal dose is believed to have been purchased online and sent to Perry in the mail. Former CIA and FBI special agent Tracey Walder said: “Using the mail to commit a crime is more common than you think. Say someone gets a legal prescription for ketamine and maybe has a $20 copay on insurance, then decides to sell the prescription for $10K because this junkie needs it and they know he has the money. There is big money to be made.”
But even if the underworld drug ring that supplied Perry is taken down, the actor’s family and friends, including his Friends co-stars like Courteney Cox, 60, and Jennifer Aniston, 55, will still be reeling from the tragedy – and every new twist in the case only uncovers new horrors.
A source told Star: “They’re still so shaken up by his loss. They wanted to believe Matthew had his life back under control, but he didn’t and it was much worse than they could have imagined.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.