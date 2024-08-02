Hollywood ‘On Edge’ Over Matthew Perry Drug Ring Probe: ‘There’s A Lot of Big Names in Line of Fire… They Have List of Suspects’

Hollywood is “on edge” as authorities near a conclusion in their probe into Matthew Perry’s death from the “acute effects of ketamine”.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Los Angeles Police Department, which has been working the case alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Services, is planning a press conference to announce charges – and a number of big names have been caught up in the investigation.

A source said: “They have a list of suspects. It’s got a lot of people in Hollywood on edge,” adding that Perry “knew who to call when he needed a fix, that much is obvious”.