WATCH THE VIDEO: Joe Biden Sparks Fresh Health Fears By Telling Freed Prisoner’s 12-year-old Daughter ‘No Serious Guys Until You're 30’ — as He Puts Arm Around Her and Sings ‘Happy Birthday’
President Joe Biden raised eyebrows this week when he told a freed prisoner’s young daughter “no serious guys until you’re 30” after singing her Happy Birthday.
The awkward incident unfolded on Thursday at the White House as President Biden, 81, welcomed four Americans home following a historic prisoner-swap with Russia.
Bumbling Biden said: “Tomorrow is a big day, the 13th birthday of Miriam. As you all know, we have a tradition in the Biden family. We sing Happy Birthday.”
He later teased: “And remember, no serious guys until you’re 30. God love you.”
Biden then got serious, adding: “Now she gets to celebrate with her mom. That’s what this is all about – family, able to be together again, like they should have been all along.”
The “creepy” commander-in-chief was blasted on social media after the uncomfortable incident went viral – with many users calling the interaction “gross”.
One X user wrote: “He’s so gross.”
Another added: “He puts the creep in creepy.”
A third viewer scoffed: “Is prisoner swap with Russia really the time to hit on 11 yr old girls, Joe? Holy Mother of God, are you a horrendous human being.”
The young girl, Miriam Butorin, is the daughter of Alsu Kurmasheva – a Russian American journalist with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir Service.
Kurmasheva, 47, was arrested in the Russian city of Kazan in October 2023 and charged with failure to register as a foreign agent. She was then sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison in July for spreading false information about the Russian army.
The journalist was one of the four Americans freed on Thursday in a massive prisoner-swap that also saw Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, 32, and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, 54, released from Russian captivity.
Biden discussed the massive prisoner exchange deal – which was cut among the U.S., Germany, Slovenia, Norway, Poland, Turkey and Russia – after Kurmasheva, Gershkovich, Whelan and Vladimir Kara-Murza, 42, were safely returned home.
He said: “Their brutal ordeal is over, and they are free.”
But the octogenarian president – who abruptly ended his 2024 re-election campaign and dropped out of the race for the White House on July 21 – also created newfound concerns about his health upon welcoming the Russian captives back home this week.
According to Daily Mail, witnesses present at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Thursday night said Biden “stared blankly” and “looked off into the distance” while Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed Kurmasheva, Gershkovich, Whelan and Kara-Murza off the plane from Turkey.
He was also said to have only moved once during the post-midnight event – to scratch his head with what one onlooker described as a “vacant appearance.”
One person took to X to criticize President Biden for his appearance at Joint Base Andrews, saying: “This dude is not there.”
Another added: “Joe Biden is gone. Absolutely freaking gone. This is pathetic.”
A third user asked: “Why is the VP having to speak for the President?”
