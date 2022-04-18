Mac Miller's Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison After Supplying Late Rapper With Fentanyl-Laced Pills

Ryan Reavis, who supplied the late Mac Miller with fentanyl-laced pills that led to his overdose death, has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty last year to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl and found out his fate Monday: 10 years and 11 months behind bars.

He was one of three men charged in connection to Miller's death in September 2018 after a coroner found fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in the Self Care hitmaker's system. The chart-topping artist was only 26 and at the height of his music career when he died.