Facing Justice: Second Man Who Gave Fentanyl-Laced Pills To Late Rapper Mac Miller Gets 17 Years Behind Bars

Ryan Reavis, 39, was previously sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his involvement in the Self Care lyricist's death back in September 2018.

The case against Cameron Pettit, 30, is reportedly still pending at this time, according to Deadline.

ABC reporter Josh Haskell shared the update today, adding that a letter from Miller's mother, Karen, was read before the court, stating, "He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl. He wanted to live, and was excited for the future."