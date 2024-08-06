‘Furious’ Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘Humiliated’ Amid Ben Affleck Split — as Claims Emerge He Hasn’t Yet Filed for Divorce to ‘Protect’ Her
Jilted Jennifer Lopez is said to be “furious” and “humiliated” amid her split from hubby Ben Affleck – as sources claim he hasn’t yet filed for divorce to “protect” her.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lopez, 55, has been left feeling embarrassed amid her rumored divorce from Affleck, 51, because the Argo actor was the one who “initiated” their rekindled romance three years ago.
A source said: “She’s furious. He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.
“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life. They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”
The Jenny from the Block hitmaker and Batman v Superman actor first dated from 2002 to 2004 after starring together in the 2003 box-office bomb Gigli.
Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in July 2021 after J Lo and fiancé Alex Rodriguez split in April of that year.
While the pair secretly eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022, they also threw a star-studded wedding celebration at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia one month later.
Lopez later released two projects – the album This Is Me…Now and the accompanying Amazon Prime Documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told – inspired by her and Affleck’s relationship.
An insider told Page Six: “She’s a romantic.”
But sources also claimed Lopez is “furious” and “humiliated” amid her and Affleck’s rumored divorce because – unlike 20 years ago – their respective children are now involved in the split.
The On the Floor chart topper shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, 55. Affleck has Violet, 18, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 12, from his previous marriage to Juno actress Jennifer Garner, 52.
A source said: “There are five kids involved in this. [Lopez] knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”
Another insider claimed Affleck is holding off on filing for divorce in order to avoid humiliating Lopez even further, saying: “He’s very protective of her.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, the news that Affleck is holding off on filing for divorce to “protect” Lopez comes days after it was claimed the pair already finalized their divorce papers.
One insider close to the Good Will Hunting actor and Love Don't Cost a Thing singer said last week: “They finalized the divorce papers a month ago but are waiting for the right time to drop them.
“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work but couldn’t.
“Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”
Then, on Monday, it was rumored that Lopez and Affleck’s suspected split had grown so ugly that the Hollywood power couple were no longer on speaking terms.
The pair have allegedly cut off all communication with one another as their business managers work behind the scenes to hammer out a divorce agreement.
An insider familiar with the situation said: “J Lo and Ben are not speaking to one another – in person or over the phone – and it’s really slowing down their divorce.”
Affleck has since packed his bags and moved out of the couple’s $60million marital dream home for a $20.5million Pacific Palisades estate. Lopez was then spotted touring a $68million Beverly Hills mansion amid the swirling divorce rumors.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lopez and Affleck’s reps for comment.
