‘Furious’ Jennifer Lopez Feels ‘Humiliated’ Amid Ben Affleck Split — as Claims Emerge He Hasn’t Yet Filed for Divorce to ‘Protect’ Her

Jilted Jennifer Lopez is said to be “furious” and “humiliated” amid her split from hubby Ben Affleck – as sources claim he hasn’t yet filed for divorce to “protect” her.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lopez, 55, has been left feeling embarrassed amid her rumored divorce from Affleck, 51, because the Argo actor was the one who “initiated” their rekindled romance three years ago.