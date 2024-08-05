Your tip
Jennifer Lopez Tours $68M Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors — And Ditches Her Wedding Ring AGAIN!

Split photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 6:11 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez toured a $68million mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif., over the weekend as rumors of her divorce from Ben Affleck continue to circulate, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The Jenny on the Block hitmaker — who noticeably opted to forego wearing her wedding ring again — visited the massive five bedroom, seven bathroom mansion alongside her daughter Emme, 16, and a real estate agent.

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez toured a new home in Beverly Hills, Calif., as rumors of her and Ben Affleck's divorce swirl.

The potential new pad is only about 15 minutes away from Lopez and Affleck’s shared estate, which also hit the market in June. As for this new 12,294-square-foot home, the mansion boasts luxe amenities such as an infinity pool, a 10-seat theater, a home gym and more.

It is unclear if Lopez is impressed with the new potential digs, but after an insider told People that her 38,000-square-foot marital home was “too big” for the singer, it’s possible Lopez favors the downsize.

The seemingly estranged couple have been making some real estate moves as of late, with Lopez selling her New York City pad for $23million. Affleck also chose to purchase another SoCal home around the same time.

Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

The potential purchase follows Lopez's choice to sell her New York City home.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, speculation that their marriage is heading for the chopping block grew when the Good Will Hunting star closed on his new bachelor pad the same day his wifey was across the country celebrating her 55th birthday in the Hamptons.

The rumors have only gotten worse as sources close to the on-again-off-again couple alleged that the two are “not speaking” to one another. Of course, zero-communication will make it difficult for the two to hash out divorce details, so it is not expected for this split to come to a swift close.

Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck recently closed on a bachelor pad of his own — notably on the day of Lopez's 55th birthday.

Jennifer Lopez
Affleck and Lopez — who first dated back in 2002 — tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in July 2021.

While it appeared to be the fairy tale ending the entirety of the internet wanted, suspicion that their picture perfect marriage was heading downhill surfaced in May when Affleck was spotted without his wedding band.

Soon after, a source told Us Weekly Affleck had moved out of their marital home “several weeks ago.”

Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Rumors first circulated that their marriage was in trouble when Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring.

The insider alleged at the time: “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Neither of the two have publicly addressed the state of their relationship.

