Jennifer Lopez Tours $68M Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors — And Ditches Her Wedding Ring AGAIN!

The potential new pad is only about 15 minutes away from Lopez and Affleck’s shared estate, which also hit the market in June. As for this new 12,294-square-foot home, the mansion boasts luxe amenities such as an infinity pool, a 10-seat theater, a home gym and more.

It is unclear if Lopez is impressed with the new potential digs, but after an insider told People that her 38,000-square-foot marital home was “too big” for the singer, it’s possible Lopez favors the downsize.

The seemingly estranged couple have been making some real estate moves as of late, with Lopez selling her New York City pad for $23million. Affleck also chose to purchase another SoCal home around the same time.