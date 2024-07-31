Twisting the Knife: ‘Cruel’ Ben Affleck Purchased $20.5M Bachelor Pad on the Day Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez Turned 55
In a cruel twist of the knife, Ben Affleck sealed the deal on his purchase of a new $20.5 million bachelor pad on his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s birthday.
The Gone Girl star, 51, closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades estate on July 24 as Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source exclusively told us: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult. J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”
Affleck had been been staying in a $100,000 a month Brentwood rental home near his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and moved the last of his belongings out of their marital mansion while Lopez was away on a solo vacation to Europe at the end of June.
An insider claimed: “Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone. As far as she’s concerned, a real slap in the face ... very cold, like a military operation”.
The one-time power couple recently put the house they shared, which they purchased for $60.85 million just a year ago, back on the market – and they’ve already started selling off all their stuff.
As for Affleck’s lavish new residence, it has five bedrooms with walk-in closets and six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, media room, powder room and guest house.
J Lo also finalized the $23 million sale of her New York City penthouse, a four-bedroom, 7.5-bath duplex that had been on and off the market for seven years, on the same day her estranged husband concluded his own property transaction.
The singer has had “a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes and obstacles” but is said to be “trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start" and "trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down”.
Lopez and Affleck, who officially tied the knot in summer 2022, have been “living separate lives” since divorce rumors began swirling in May.
Although they still occasionally wear their wedding rings, Jen and Ben haven’t been photographed or spotted together in over a month and even spent their second anniversary apart – and on opposite coasts.
After fighting desperately to save their failing marriage, sources claimed that Lopez finally “hit a wall” and gave up on the hope of reconciliation. The couple has allegedly even started “talking to lawyers” about dissolving their joint business ventures.
