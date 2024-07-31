Twisting the Knife: ‘Cruel’ Ben Affleck Purchased $20.5M Bachelor Pad on the Day Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez Turned 55

In a cruel twist of the knife, Ben Affleck sealed the deal on his purchase of a new $20.5 million bachelor pad on his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s birthday.

The Gone Girl star, 51, closed escrow on the Pacific Palisades estate on July 24 as Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday in the Hamptons without him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source exclusively told us: “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult. J Lo had been holding onto hope that there could be a reconciliation if they were to spend some time apart, but this is like a stab in the heart.”