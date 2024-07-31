Sheriff Whose Deputy Gunned Down Sonya Massey FINALLY Issues Groveling Apology: ‘I Offer Up No Excuses’

Body camera footage released on July 22 shows that inside her home, Massey moved a pan of hot water from the stove. Grayson tells her to put it down and then fired three shots, hitting Massey once in the face, authorities said. Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.

On July 30, the union representing Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies announced it would not be pursuing a grievance they submitted in an attempt to reinstate Grayson and return any lost wages and benefits.

The grievance was filed on July 18 and argued Grayson was fired without just cause and news of the investigation and his dismissal were publicized before he was informed.