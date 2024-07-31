Sheriff Whose Deputy Gunned Down Sonya Massey FINALLY Issues Groveling Apology: ‘I Offer Up No Excuses’
The sheriff for the Illinois deputy who shot Sonya Massey, an unarmed Black woman who called 911 for help in her Springfield home, gave a heartfelt apology to the community, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
There was a tense crowd of more than 500 people at Union Baptist Church for the gathering, facilitated by the Community Relations Service of the Justice Department, according to Front Page Detectives.
An emotional Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell spoke to the crowd, saying: "I stand here today before you with arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness. I ask Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better, to be better."
Following the July 6 shooting, former sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in connection with the death of 36-year-old Massey.
Body camera footage released on July 22 shows that inside her home, Massey moved a pan of hot water from the stove. Grayson tells her to put it down and then fired three shots, hitting Massey once in the face, authorities said. Grayson, who is white, has pleaded not guilty.
On July 30, the union representing Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies announced it would not be pursuing a grievance they submitted in an attempt to reinstate Grayson and return any lost wages and benefits.
The grievance was filed on July 18 and argued Grayson was fired without just cause and news of the investigation and his dismissal were publicized before he was informed.
Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Massey’s family, spoke at a news conference in Chicago, praising the decision to drop the grievance, saying: "That’s what happens when we stand together."
While Massey’s family has called for Campbell’s resignation, many attendees at the meeting echoed those sentiments.
Campbell responded: "I will not abandon the sheriff’s office at this most critical moment. That would solve nothing."
One of the attendees of the meeting, Sierra Helmer of Springfield, shared her concerns regarding police, saying: "They’re meant to protect and serve, but here in Springfield, apparently, as shown on camera, they harass and unfortunately kill.”
Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at the news conference with Crump, urging Congress to approve the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to crack down on police misconduct, excessive force and racial bias in law enforcement.
Sharpton also encouraged Illinois to adopt a law in Sonya Massey’s name that would prevent law enforcement officers from moving rapidly from one department to another, suggesting Grayson was forced out of one or more previous jobs.
While he did have six jobs in four years with different departments, there is no evidence of him being forced out despite some discipline problems.
Sharpton argued: "If you’re bad in one precinct, why would we think all of a sudden you have some kind of Damascus Road knock-off-the-horse change of heart in another district? A bad cop is a bad cop."
