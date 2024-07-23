Joe Biden Demands Justice After Horrifying Footage Captures Police Killing Black Woman Sonya Massey: ‘Enact George Floyd Law Now’

Moments after a shocking video was released showing an Illinois police officer fatally shooting Sonya Massey after she called police for a possible home intruder, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the first public statement since dropping his bid for re-election, Biden said the shooting “reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not.”