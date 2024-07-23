Joe Biden Demands Justice After Horrifying Footage Captures Police Killing Black Woman Sonya Massey: ‘Enact George Floyd Law Now’
Moments after a shocking video was released showing an Illinois police officer fatally shooting Sonya Massey after she called police for a possible home intruder, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the first public statement since dropping his bid for re-election, Biden said the shooting “reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not.”
The shooting of Massey, a 36-year-old Black woman, took place after a dispute over a pot of boiling water. She was allegedly shot by white Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson.
Biden, who is at his home in Delaware recovering from Covid, said: “A beloved mother, friend, daughter and young Black woman … should be alive today.”
“When we call for help, all of us as Americans — regardless of who we are or where we live — should be able to do so without fearing for our lives. Sonya’s family deserves justice.”
Biden, again pushed for Congress to pass the George Floyd Act, stating: “While we wait for the case to be prosecuted, let us pray to comfort the grieving. Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our fundamental commitment to justice is at stake.”
The act, known as HR-1280, tackles various issues in policing practices, including the use of excessive force and racial bias. It also increases the accountability for law enforcement misconduct. While the bill passed in the House in 2021, it stalled in the Senate.
Police body cam was released on July 22, which showed a rapidly escalating situation. Massey can be seen retrieving a pot of water from the stove after Grayson told her he didn’t want a house fire, The Guardian reported.
As Massey was handling the pot, the officers visibly distanced themselves from her. She asked why they were moving away from her.
Grayson responded, with a laugh: “Away from your hot steaming water."
Massey responded: “Away from the hot steaming water? Oh, I’ll rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”
Grayson then warned: “You better f****** not. I swear to God, I’ll f****** shoot you right in your f****** face.”
Massey can then be heard saying, “I’m sorry,” as Grayson continued to move towards her. She said, “I’m sorry,” again as Grayson, who had his gun drawn, fired three shots, killing her instantly.
After the shooting took place, another deputy said he was going to get his medical kit. Grayson responded: “No, a head shot, dude, she’s done.”
Later in the video, Grayson can be heard calling Massey “f****** crazy.”
Benjamin Crump, who is representing Massey’s family, said the video would “shock the conscience of America like the pictures of Emmett Till after he was lynched.”
Grayson has been arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, officials said. He was booked into jail and was being held without bond.