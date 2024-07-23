Horrific Video Emerges of Australian Sexual Assault Victim Fleeing Five Attackers In Paris and Begging For Help – 3 Days Before Start of Olympic Games
Horrific security footage has recorded the moment a visibly distraught Australian woman sought refuge in a Paris kebab shop after being sexually assaulted by a group of men — only to be confronted by one of her attackers just minutes later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A major investigation into the shocking attack has been launched by French authorities, which allegedly took place in the early hours of July 21 in the northern Pigalle district, days before the Olympics kick off.
According to authorities, the woman was drinking in the bars and clubs around the Moulin Rouge cabaret on the night of July 20 before she was approached by a group of men in an unspecified location, the Daily Mail reported.
The victim told police a group of five men of “African appearance” approached her and brutally sexually assaulted her around 5 a.m. before she was able to escape and seek shelter in the nearby Dounia kebab shop.
According to CCTV footage from the restaurant, the terrified 25-year-old woman can be seen cowering in the shop and begging the owners for help as staff and fellow customers try to comfort her.
The footage then shows a man entering the kabob shop, as the victim gestures that he was one of the guys that sexually assaulted her moments ago.
The alleged rapist then approaches the woman, pats her on the back and then places an order for some food. A customer confronts the man, taking a swing at him before the staff jump in and break them up. The man then leaves the restaurant.
Police arrived and talked with the victim, who reportedly had “her dress inside out,” before she was taken to a local hospital. The woman claimed her cell phone was stolen.
Officials said the woman was “disoriented and unable to speak a word of French” as she described to police what happened. She was reportedly unable to tell police the exact location or circumstances surrounding the attack.
Authorities said, “Her recollection of the evening is extremely hazy, but she says up to five men raped her.”
A source added: “She was seen wandering around Pigalle, while in a state of some confusion and distress. Staff working in a kebab shop saw that her dress was on backwards when she went inside to seek help.”
Paris prosecutors declined to comment on the incident, but did confirm a judicial enquiry has been opened into the sexual assault allegations.
Officials said no arrests have been made yet, and they did not release descriptions of any of the suspected attackers.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While the victim had booked a flight home for the day after the attack, officials said she is now staying in Paris to help police with the investigation.
A spokesperson for the Alliance Paris Police Union said investigators will “do everything to quickly identify the individuals and bring them to justice,” and it is “now essential to work out exactly what happened on that evening, based on CCTV footage.”
The Boulevard de Clinchy — the spot of the alleged sexual assault — is in the center of Paris’s famed red-light district. It’s also less than three miles from the Stade de France, which will be the center point to the Olympics.