Horrific Video Emerges of Australian Sexual Assault Victim Fleeing Five Attackers In Paris and Begging For Help – 3 Days Before Start of Olympic Games

According to CCTV footage from the restaurant, the terrified 25-year-old woman can be seen cowering in the shop and begging the owners for help as staff and fellow customers try to comfort her.

The footage then shows a man entering the kabob shop, as the victim gestures that he was one of the guys that sexually assaulted her moments ago.

The alleged rapist then approaches the woman, pats her on the back and then places an order for some food. A customer confronts the man, taking a swing at him before the staff jump in and break them up. The man then leaves the restaurant.