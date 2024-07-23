Sabotage: Devious Dems Orchestrated Early Biden-Trump Debate ‘To Convince Party Faithful He Couldn’t Run for President’
Was Joe Biden set up to fail by his own party?
The president announced on Sunday that he was bowing out of his bid for re-election. The move followed weeks of calls from Democratic movers and shakers for Biden to step aside in the wake of his disastrous debate against Donald Trump in June.
While Biden's debate performance, which included “confused rambling, sudden loss of concentration in the middle of a sentence, halting speech, and absence of facial animation, resulting at times in a flat, open-mouthed expression,” came as a horrifying shock to many, insiders are claiming that the live-TV car crash was actually the result of a well-orchestrated “palace coup” to remove Biden, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source close to the Biden family claimed that Biden was encouraged to take part in the early debate in a secret behind-the-scenes attempt to convince the party that he was a weak candidate.
The source told The New York Post: “That debate was a set-up to convince Democrats that he couldn’t run for president.”
Biden's troubled son Hunter started closely advising his father after the debate and joining him in meetings with top White House aides because “Hunter felt he [Joe Biden] was being set up and he was very concerned about his father. These people, these officials were not on Joe’s side”.
- Betrayal of a Nation: Joe Biden Advisors ‘Turned Blind Eye’ to Old Age and Blocked Other Democrat Candidates... ‘It Was a Stage Managed Operation’
- Mystery Over Biden’s ‘Unspecified Medical Emergency’: Vegas Hospital Confirms It Was Put on High Alert… Before Prez’s Motorcade Raced to Air Force One and Took Off ‘So Fast Plane Shook’
- Donald Trump Demands Refund for the Millions in Cash He Splashed Running Against Joe Biden
But the debate was allegedly just the first step in an “elaborate” strategy to get Biden to drop out masterminded by two California Democrats: former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her protege Rep. Adam Schiff, who have been dubbed the “California Mafia”.
Pelosi, who became one of the highest-profile voices urging Biden to withdraw, was reportedly part of an unofficial “Committee to Unelect the President” alongside Barack Obama, James Carville, Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton.
As Politico put it: “We’ve covered Pelosi for a long time now and can tell you her fingerprints are all over the knife.”
Never miss a story – sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although Biden remained insistent that he would stay in the fight, operatives at the highest levels of the Democratic Party apparently forced his hand by threatening to invoke the 25th Amendment – declaring him unfit to serve.
The president dropped out and immediately endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris, another California Democrat, in his stead, and the party has already begun solidifying behind her.
But Biden's not happy about being stabbed in the back. He's still said to be “really p---ed off” over the betrayal of allies within the party who abandoned him, and he's particularly “seething” at Pelosi.