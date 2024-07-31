Jax Taylor Enters Rehab as He Battles Mental Health Issues Amid Split From Wife Brittany Cartwright
Jax Taylor is not in a good place amid his split from wife Brittany Cartwright.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Taylor, 45, has checked into rehab and is seeking “in-patient treatment” for his “mental health struggles” after separating from Cartwright, 35, earlier this year.
A rep for the Vanderpump Rules alum shared: “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.
“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”
Taylor’s decision to enter rehab for his “mental health struggles” comes nearly six months after he and his wife of four years announced their separation in February.
Cartwright confirmed the pair’s split just weeks before The Valley – a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules starring her and Taylor – premiered on March 19.
She said on her and Taylor’s When Reality Hits podcast: “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”
The Vanderpump Rules alum and The Valley star also alluded to the pair’s 3-year-old son Cruz in her announcement, saying: “I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”
As for Taylor, he insisted the couple’s separation was “not divorce” and claimed Cartwright had moved back into the pair’s $1.9 million Valley Village marital home.
He told photographers two weeks after the split: “We’re together. We’re living in our home right now. She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now.”
Taylor’s decision to enter rehab also came shortly after he shared a Buddhist quote to Instagram over the weekend.
The Bravo star posted: “Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and be brave enough to ask for it.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Cartwright cited a slew of reasons for the pair’s sudden split earlier this year – including their allegedly “sexless marriage”.
She said: “I felt like I wasn't good enough. If you start to feel like your partner doesn't want you and they're also being mean to you, it's like, ‘What am I doing here?’
“I'm basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point.”
Cartwright also cited the financial strain the couple experienced when they were both fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020, saying: “It was definitely a difficult time in our relationship.
“It kind of shifted gears where I became the breadwinner because I was still working, I was doing commercials and different brand deals.
“I was super lucky to have all that happen for me, but Jax wasn't having the same stuff happening for him. So, it was a big shift in our relationship that kind of took a toll for a while.”
Taylor and Cartwright met in 2015. The couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot one year later. They then welcomed their only child, son Cruz, in 2021.
